Get 50% Room Discount Via Bayfront Hotel Cebu's Returning Guest Promo
Bayfront Hotel Cebu in Cebu City, Philippines syas thank you to its patrons by offering a returning guest promo. Exclusively available at the hotel website, this deal presents a nightly 50% discount, plus a set of valuable inclusions.
Here's a summary of the promo:
Loyalty Guest Promo - Save 50% Off!
Booking Period: Until March 31, 2017
Stay Period: Until June 30, 2017
Inclusions:
- Free Wi-Fi access
- Use of gym facilities
- Free parking
- Coffee, tea, and bottled water
Guests can do the reservation themselves at https://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/
All transactions made using the reservation system are safeguarded by Trustwave and DigiCert, trusted information security providers on the web.
Experience a pleasurable stay at Bayfront Hotel in Cebu with these conveniences:
- An address set in the heart of Cebu City's Business District close to the seaport and airport, and walking distance to SM City Cebu
- Spacious, elegant Cebu accommodation that comes in Standard, Superior, Suite, and Barkada Room configurations
- In-room amenities that include wired and Wi-Fi Internet, hot and cold shower, executive writing desk and chair, and mini-bar
- All-day dining restaurant, gym, ballroom and meeting rooms, transportation services, and a 7-Eleven Convenience Store
To know more exciting offers from Bayfront Hotel Cebu, visit the hotel's website at http://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/
Bayfront Hotel Cebu
Kaohsiung St., North Reclamation Area
Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines 6000
Phone Number: 63-032-230-6777
