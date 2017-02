Get 50% Room Discount Via Bayfront Hotel Cebu's Returning Guest Promo

Bayfront Hotel Cebu in Cebu City, Philippines syas thank you to its patrons by offering a returning guest promo. Exclusively available at the hotel website, this deal presents a nightly 50% discount, plus a set of valuable inclusions.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu

Here's a summary of the promo:Until March 31, 2017Until June 30, 2017- Free Wi-Fi access- Use of gym facilities- Free parking- Coffee, tea, and bottled waterGuests can do the reservation themselves at(https://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/promos/) by clicking the 'Check availability and prices' button or the promo banner. This will launch the booking engine, which is powered by DirectWithHotels. The process consists of 4 steps and takes only a few minutes to complete. After booking and submitting the required prepayment, if any, a confirmation email is sent to the guests.All transactions made using the reservation system are safeguarded by Trustwave and DigiCert, trusted information security providers on the web.Experience a pleasurable stay at Bayfront Hotel in Cebu with these conveniences:- An address set in the heart of Cebu City's Business District close to the seaport and airport, and walking distance to SM City Cebu- Spacious, elegant Cebu accommodation that comes in Standard, Superior, Suite, and Barkada Room configurations- In-room amenities that include wired and Wi-Fi Internet, hot and cold shower, executive writing desk and chair, and mini-bar- All-day dining restaurant, gym, ballroom and meeting rooms, transportation services, and a 7-Eleven Convenience StoreTo know more exciting offers from Bayfront Hotel Cebu, visit the hotel's website at http://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/ Kaohsiung St., North Reclamation AreaCebu City, Cebu, Philippines 6000Phone Number: 63-032-230-6777