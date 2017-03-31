 
News By Tag
* Bayfront Hotel Cebu
* Hotel In Cebu
* Cebu Accommodation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cebu City
  Cebu
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


Get 50% Room Discount Via Bayfront Hotel Cebu's Returning Guest Promo

Bayfront Hotel Cebu in Cebu City, Philippines syas thank you to its patrons by offering a returning guest promo. Exclusively available at the hotel website, this deal presents a nightly 50% discount, plus a set of valuable inclusions.
 
 
Bayfront Hotel Cebu
Bayfront Hotel Cebu
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bayfront Hotel Cebu
* Hotel In Cebu
* Cebu Accommodation

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Cebu City - Cebu - Philippines

Subject:
* Deals

CEBU CITY, Philippines - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Bayfront Hotel Cebu in Cebu City, Philippines syas thank you to its patrons by offering a returning guest promo. Exclusively available at https://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/promos/, this deal presents a nightly 50% discount, plus a set of valuable inclusions.

Here's a summary of the promo:

Loyalty Guest Promo - Save 50% Off!

Booking Period: Until March 31, 2017

Stay Period: Until June 30, 2017

Inclusions:

- Free Wi-Fi access

- Use of gym facilities

- Free parking

- Coffee, tea, and bottled water

Guests can do the reservation themselves at https://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/promos/ (https://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/promos/) by clicking the 'Check availability and prices' button or the promo banner. This will launch the booking engine, which is powered by DirectWithHotels. The process consists of 4 steps and takes only a few minutes to complete. After booking and submitting the required prepayment, if any, a confirmation email is sent to the guests.

All transactions made using the reservation system are safeguarded by Trustwave and DigiCert, trusted information security providers on the web.

Experience a pleasurable stay at Bayfront Hotel in Cebu with these conveniences:

- An address set in the heart of Cebu City's Business District close to the seaport and airport, and walking distance to SM City Cebu

- Spacious, elegant Cebu accommodation that comes in Standard, Superior, Suite, and Barkada Room configurations

- In-room amenities that include wired and Wi-Fi Internet, hot and cold shower, executive writing desk and chair, and mini-bar

- All-day dining restaurant, gym, ballroom and meeting rooms, transportation services, and a 7-Eleven Convenience Store

To know more exciting offers from Bayfront Hotel Cebu, visit the hotel's website at http://www.bayfronthotelcebu.com/.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu

Kaohsiung St., North Reclamation Area

Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines 6000

Phone Number: 63-032-230-6777

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
End
Source:DirectWithHotels
Email:***@directwithhotels.com Email Verified
Tags:Bayfront Hotel Cebu, Hotel In Cebu, Cebu Accommodation
Industry:Travel
Location:Cebu City - Cebu - Philippines
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Directwithhotels Philippines Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share