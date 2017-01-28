 
Introduction About Swim Spas By Premium Leisure

Your choice of a Premium Leisure™ brand swim spa from Premium Leisure LLC indicates that you are devoted to excellence.
 
 
05 (3)
05 (3)
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The management and staff appreciate your patronage and takes pride in the tradition of quality swim spas that our company represents.

To properly acquaint yourself with your swim spa, we suggest that you take time to read through this manual before hook up and operation. Doing so will familiarize you with important operating and safety procedures, thereby ensuring an enjoyable experience right from the start.

If you need any more information than this manual provides, feel free to visit our Web site at www.PremiumLeisure.com or call our customer care center, at 727.573.9611.

WARNING: This manual was written to ensure the proper use and installation of your swim spa. Any modifications to the procedures outlined in this manual may result in voiding your warranty.

This manual and its contents are subject to change without notice. Although we have prepared this manual as accurate as possible, we are not liable for errors or omissions; loss, injury, or damages caused by improper installation; or use of swim spa (improper or otherwise).

Your new swim spa is made with quality synthetic cabinet materials. Synthetic materials won't fade and are nearly invulnerable to mold and mildew. Where wood splits, cracks, and stains, synthetic materials stand in timeless perfection.

Visit US : http://www.premiumleisure.com/swim_spas.shtml

Premium Leisure LLC
Chris Stokes
(727) 573-9611
***@premiumleisure.com
Source:Premium Leisure LLC
Email:***@premiumleisure.com
