News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
JMA Participates in Rajasthan Road Safety Week Rally Pilani Basant Panchami Day
In terms of Road accidents Tamil Nadu tops with Rajasthan at 8, Road accident fatalities Uttar Pradesh tops with Rajasthan at 5, Road accident injuries Tamil Nadu tops with Rajasthan at 7.
In terms of number of road accidents Mumbai tops while in terms of road deaths Delhi is the Deadliest followed by Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kanpur. 43.7% of road accidents are due to over speeding. Drivers' fault has been revealed as the single most responsible factor for road accidents, killings and injuries on all roads in the country over a long period of time. India not only needs stricter Road Safety Laws but also Drivers who drive more cautiously and follow the rules.
Right from its inception, Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA Pilani has embarked on a rich tradition of celebrating various days of national and international significance. The school which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani today participated in the Rajasthan Road Safety Rally organized at Pilani on 01 Feb 2017 Basant Panchami. Teachers, staff and students of the school enthusiastically participated in the same. The founder of the school Dr BM Mishra always had insisted that the school takes part actively in all socially relevant activities at Pilani.
The rally was flagged off at Pilani Nutan Bus Stand by various dignitaries which included Chairman Vidya Vihar Nagar Palika Prof Rajendra Prasad Pareek Physician - Superintendent of BITS Pilani Medical Centre who also thanked JMA Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan for extending cooperation to participate at a short notice. The rally passed through the Pilani Delhi road and terminated at Town Centre Bhagat Singh Statue.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has NCC for boys and the school girls band has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Contact
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse