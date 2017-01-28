2016 NEO International Film Festival Awards Ceremony Live from Paolino's Pub

NEOIFF has posted a video of the 2016 NEO International Film Festival Awards Ceremony Live from Paolino's in Canal Fulton.

-- The NEO International Film Festival has posted a YouTube video of last years awards show. The show was hosted by local celebrity, Lex Kennedy. Lex was assisted by NEOIFF Co-Director Stefanie. The event was held at Paolino's Pub in Canal Fulton, Ohio.Award winners travelled from around the globe to receive their coveted NEOIFF trophy and laurels. Fifteen submissions were screened on two jumbo sized screens. Over one hundred people attended making NEOIFF's inaugural event a success.Winners and screening was as follows:One Per Person [00:08:30] –An awkward fast food worker gains a new perspective on life while competing for customers against an excessively happy-go-lucky rival. Directors credits include: Disney Animation, Dreamworks, Sony Pictures Imageworks and more.(What Have You Done To Me?) Ohio [00:03:30] –This music video features a song by JP Olsen about his love for Ohio, performed by the band Awards Banquet.Isaura - Change It [00:04:14]–Music video directed by Desfaine for the artist Isaura. From Portugal, all English.The Kübler-Ross Model [00:03:33]–This experimental music video illustrates of the concept of the perfect number nine. Filipino artist Aya Ng creates self-portraits drawn frame by frame using a continuous line drawing technique, each one symbolizing a number that forms a nine code.Born From Pain "Dance With The Devil" [00:03:30]–Italian music video for Born From Pain. A descent into darkness and the possibility of redemption.She Spins [00:02:00]–Directed by Daniel Ira Couchie for a song Written and Performed by Binaeshee-Quae. The video closely matches the lyrics which tells the true story of the songwriters friend who committed suicide.Mexican Flamenco [00:08:50]–Flamenco and Mexico meet each other in this scary video through La Catrina -a fancy skeleton- and La Llorona -the most famous mexican ghost who searches every night for her dead children. Excerpt of show: Flamenco a la Mexicana.A Perfect You [00:10:10]–Comedy about a young woman seeking perfection, who encounters disaster when a single flaw creeps in. Directed by Sue Lange.One Stop Shop [00:14:09]–A boy discovers a new favorite candy shop, but he quickly discovers that lollipops and licorice aren't their only line of business. Directed by Ohio University student Kyle Henke.T-County [00:24:00]–A young fighter living in backwoods Ohio must pay for the sins of his dying Grandfather. Directed by and starring: Brock Yurich.Otherworldly Blessings [00:13:41]–A college student tries to make some extra beer money the same way every kid does; by selling fortunes, potions, and other enchanted goods on Ebay.Cold Caller [00:14:25]–Convinced of his credentials, an elderly couple invite a door-step 'Cold Caller' into their home with unexpected consequences.Sleeping in the Jungle - Andrew Arehart.(Not screened.)This Little Piggy [01:35:00]–A young Melbourne man's illegal business takes off and is thriving until his pig-headedness sends everything awry.HOW TO BE A ROCKSTAR, The WCP Story [01:21:11]–Join DJ Korpserape and Tombass as they embark on a journey to become the greatest rockstars in the universe! Watch the eclectic duos adventures in this comedic, mock, shock-rock documentary. Based on true events.Marking Out [01:41:41]–Marking Out is a comedic documentary that follows a group of grown men as they try to figure out why they can't seem to let go of professional wrestling.The festival was a welcome cultural event to the small town of Canal Fulton which had never before hosted a Film Festival.The awards video was produced by NEOIFF partner Extreme Weaponry Productions and features clips of winning submissions as well as filmmakers receiving their awards. Other festival sponsors and partners in attendance were: Lawns By George, Insta-Tek, Stow-Munroe Barbershop and Intolerance Records.This year's festival has grown to a three day long music and film event beginning on December 8th, 2017 and is being held at The West Theatre in Barberton, Ohio. Further details will be released in the coming months as the festival date approaches.