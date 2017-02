New Immigrant's Guide now available on AMAZON.COM

Immigration Attorney Steven A. Culbreath has just published his guide "The United States of TRUMP: An Immigrant's Handy Guide for Troublesome Times" on AMAZON.com

Steven A. Culbreath

-- This newly released guide will give the reader usable, actionable information and steps to take in order to better prepare for life as an Immigrant during the present and coming uncertain times of a new government administration under President Trump.This guide was put together to help alleviate the fears, uncertainties, doubts and sense of unpredictability and helplessness in these turbulent times, as an Immigrant to the United States.The United States government, under the presidential leadership of Donald Trump, is heading into unchartered territory, and there will be significant political and legal wrangling in the weeks and months ahead, while even the U.S. agencies charged with administering U.S. immigration law and policy will be lacking guidance and direction.The author, Immigration Lawyer Steven A. Culbreath, lives and works in St. Petersburg, Florida, in the greater Tampa Bay metropolitan area. Being a registered member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), and having earned the prestigious "AV-­‐Rating"from Martindale-­‐Hubbell, and the "10/10 Superb Rating" from Avvo, he is considered experienced and well-­trained in U.S. Immigration matters and is competent to answer your questions and handle your immigration situation.Mr. Culbreath can represent you, your family, or your company, worldwide, no matter where you are located. His immigration practice involves virtually all offices of USCIS in the United States, and many U.S. Embassies and Consulates around the globe.He also serves as an Adjunct Professor at St. Petersburg College in the Paralegal Studies department, teaching an introductory immigration law course to paralegal students seeking a Bachelor's Degree.Having spent about 20 years in Germany, Mr. Culbreath is a native-­speaker of German. A 1998 graduate from the University of South Florida cum laude with a B.A. in Political Science and Int'l Affairs, and a 2000 graduate from Stetson University College of Law.View the book on Amazon.com: B01N9XTBAG ( https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B01N9XTBAG ). More details about Mr. Culbreath and his law practice can be found online: www.immigrationlawtampabay.com or on Avvo.com