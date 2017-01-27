Jonathan S. Jeffress, Partner, KaiserDillon PLLC to Speak at TKG's event

News By Tag
About Jonathan S. Jeffress
Jonathan S. Jeffress defends individuals and businesses in matters involving fraud, false statements, bribery, public corruption, and other criminal and civil matters. A trial lawyer by training, Jon spent 12 years as an Assistant Federal Public Defender for the District of Columbia. He is experienced in defending clients accused of serious crimes in one of the most high-profile federal courts in the country, and in developing sophisticated legal strategies to protect the best interests of his clients.
During his tenure at the Federal Public Defender's office, Jon represented clients in all phases of federal criminal cases and has won acquittals in over half a dozen jury trials in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. He also successfully argued numerous appeals in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
About KaiserDillon PLLC
KaiserDillon PLLC is a litigation boutique in Washington, D.C. We represent individuals and small businesses in commercial litigation, government investigations, and in the defense of criminal cases in federal court.
At KaiserDillon PLLC, we pride ourselves on being responsive to our clients' needs, and paying attention to how difficult being involved in the legal system is, for both our individual clients as well as our small business clients.
Event Synopsis:
The rampancy of corporate crimes has been looming over the heads of business firms and corporate investigators for years. As corporate crimes jeopardize a company's reputation and revenue performance, business organizations should place detection, identification and resolution of these corporate criminal offenses in their front burner. The Department of Justice's (DOJ's) issuance of the "Individual Accountability for Corporate Wrongdoing" or the Yates Memo which seeks to boost the number of individuals prosecuted for corporate misconduct has changed the practices among corporate investigators and prosecutors. However, critics believe that the memorandum might expose firms to legal risks and complicate cross-border investigations.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an overview of the latest trends; critical issues and best practices in Detecting, Identifying and Resolving Corporate Crime. Speakers will also outline strategies in ensuring compliance with applicable laws.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
• The Yates Memo - An Overview
• Common Corporate Misconduct
• Recent Regulatory Issues
• Possible Implications and Challenges
• Potential Legal Risks
• Best Practices in Detecting, Identifying and Resolving Corporate Crime
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
