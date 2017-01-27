News By Tag
* Social Media
* Epa
* TKG
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Blurry Line Between Regulation and Social Media: Legal Landscape Explored! LIVE Webcast
Event Synopsis:
More and more government agencies are using social media to keep the public informed about their missions. However, with the power of the social media comes the potential for abuse. A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) concludes that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) "violated federal law and took part in covert propaganda by using social media to solicit support for an Obama Administration rule aimed at protecting streams and surface waters." The GAO's finding may signal more rigorous scrutiny of agencies' use of social media. To what extent can agencies use social media to carry out their regulatory functions, and how do those limits affect the regulated communities?
The Knowledge Group is producing a LIVE Webcast: The Blurry Line Between Regulation and Social Media: Legal Landscape Explored! to help the audience better manage the significant issues surrounding this topic. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective risk mitigation strategies while ensure compliance with applicable laws.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
§ EPA's Social Media Campaign
§ Government Accountability Office's Report
§ Social Media Legal Framework
§ Recent Issues and Developments affecting the use of social media
§ Risk Mitigation Strategies
Speakers/Faculty Panel
John McGahren
Partner
Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP
Robert L. Collings
Partner
Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse