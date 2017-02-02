News By Tag
Floral Dogs Go To The Westminster Dog Show
Artist Felicia C. Greenberg will exhibit dog breed floral sculptures at the American Kennel Club / Westminster Kennel Club, Meet & Compete at Pier 94, NYC
Felicia Greenberg has received widespread recognition for her meticulously detailed, silk Floral Sculptures. Her creations come to life as one by one silk flower petals are placed upon the wire figure frame foundation she sculpts. Her pieces are so life-like that viewers confuse them with the real live breathing ones. With a theatrical influence and a love for flowers, Felicia creates charming displays with whimsical narratives. Creating both singular pieces, as well as tableaux scenes, her works convey a surreal quality, inspired by Victorian elegance and often embellished with vintage fabrics and trims.
Felicia's work has been featured in The New York Times Sunday Styles, Wall Street Journal, Newsday, CBS Television, Cable Broadcasts such as News 12 CT's "Pet Talk "with Lauren Collier and nationwide radio shows such as "Talkin' Pets" and New York's Apple AM970. Felicia's work has been enjoyed by celebrities such as Christie Brinkley, Jill Rappaport, David Frei, celebrity chef Todd English, Jill Zarin, Maria Milito and others at various charity fund-raisers in New York City and The Hamptons. She has created sculpted pieces to South Hampton Hospital, Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, Rock Can Roll Hunger Relief and others, and has designed for events by the AON Corporation, Oheka Castle, and the Humane Society of New York.
The American Kennel Club Meet & Compete attracts dog lovers and Westminster Dog Show supporters from around the globe. Felicia will be on hand to talk about her exciting artwork and floral displays. She welcomes you to inquire about seeing samples of her work in person, including her new gift line of pet breed likenesses, floral ornaments and hand painted floor cloths. She is looking forward to meeting you at the event! For more information, contact: Felicia C. Greenberg at 631-427-0515.
http://www.TableArtEventDesigns.com
Felicia C. Greenberg
