Adda Finance LLC today announced the formation of VM Aviation., a new aircraft investment joint venture between VM Engineering and Adda Finance LLC. The initial assets of the joint venture are approximately $125 million.

Contact

VM Aviation

***@vmaviation.eu VM Aviation

End

-- Adda Finance LLC today announced the formation of VM Aviation., a new aircraft investment joint venture between VM Engineering and Adda Finance LLC. The initial assets of the joint venture are approximately $125 million of commercial jet aircraft acquired in the secondary market in Jan 2017. VM Engineering also will provide management services to the joint venture, including aircraft spare management and purchase, leasing, lessee account administration and disposition services along with other engineering services.Gerhard Horpel, MD of VM Engineering, said "Adda Finance is an important player in Investment and Finance and VM Engineering is pleased to be co-investing with such a knowledgeable partner. Managing this joint venture continues VM's strategy of leveraging our asset expertise by managing assets for partners. We look forward to additional opportunities to expand our management platforms."With Formation of VM Aviation, the services like aircraft spare parts maintaince and interior designing with leasing of small aircraft and helicopters. By coordinating key areas and virtually bundling resources, airlines can make better use of available capacity. This becomes easier with harmonized, combinable fares and the joint marketing of flights, which takes advantage of the partners' sales strength in their home markets. Corporate customers and travel agencies in particular benefit from having a single point of contact for all airlines when the airlines bundle together a wide range of offers in an easy-to-manage agreement like this.With This, VM Aviation also invite application for the BRAND MODEL/AMBASSDOR for its promotional activities.About VM Aviation:VM Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company and the largest aircraft operating leasing company headquartered in Europe, as measured by the value of owned aircraft.Our business model is underpinned by strong global trends in the aviation industry. Our aircraft are mobile and can be redeployed throughout the world, and have long economic lives. We also benefit from long-term, U.S. Dollar denominated cash flows from a globally diversified airline customer base who lease our aircraft, and from owning assets with values denominated in U.S. Dollars. We believe the scale of our business and our investment grade credit ratings make us an attractive counterparty to both aircraft manufacturers and airline customers, which further reinforces our competitiveness.Mail: pr@vmaviation.eu. Phone: +41435086161About Adda Finance LLCADDA FINANCIALS LLP is a International investment and finance company headquartered in London, United Kingdom offering its clients integrated investment solutions in Brokerage, Asset Management and Investment Banking services and complemented by its renowned research capabilities.ADDA FINANCIALS plays an important role in promoting investment opportunities in the Asian and European region to investors through expert financial engineering. It provides investors with a diverse scope of national and international investment opportunities and facilitates those investments by providing clients with services that target their individual needs and exceed their expectations.Mail: info@addafinancials.com Phone:+44-1522246365