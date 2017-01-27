 
News By Tag
* Wireless Remote Monitoring
* Sensors
* Wireless Telemetry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Wireless
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hudson
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


Wireless Connections Solve the Problem Of Using Various Sensors In Remote Monitoring and Control Appl

Wireless Connections Solve the Problem Of Using Various Sensors In Remote Monitoring and Control Applications
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wireless Remote Monitoring
Sensors
Wireless Telemetry

Industry:
Wireless

Location:
Hudson - Massachusetts - US

HUDSON, Mass. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Many monitoring applications require different sensor types to measure and report various parameters to a central Gateway, programmable logic controller (PLC), or other control device. In the upstream oil and gas market, level, temperature, pressure, flow and other points are monitored in different applications.  Sensor choice is often driven by the environment, desired accuracy, cost and what is being monitoring.  In tank level monitoring, for example, the contained materials as well as monitoring requirements dictate the best sensing technology for the job.

It is rare that an operator will want to use sensors for all required measurements from a single sensor manufacturer.  In fact, a single manufacturer rarely supplies all these different types of sensors.

Consequently, the network connecting all these sensors together will need to interface with a variety of sensor types with various sensor interfaces.  Common sensor interfaces are 4-20mA, 1-5 Volt, Modbus, HART, digital, pulse and SDI-12.  Others exist as well.  Wireless connectivity, if used correctly, will solve the issue of mixing multiple sensor interface types and allow all the different data formats to work with each other.

If you are looking for a wireless system that can connect all these different sensor types with different interfaces together, ensure that the wireless vendor has nodes that support different interface types.  This allows you to choose the sensor that best solves your application problem and not be handcuffed to buy all your sensors from a single manufacturer and use their wireless system.

To sum up, sensor networks will often utilize different sensor types from different sensor manufacturers.  Wireless connection can actually solve the connection problem and allow various sensor interfaces to coexist within the same network by supplying nodes with different sensor interfaces.

SignalFire, for example, can connect to any of the above-mentioned sensor interface types, with all data sent to the Gateway in a common format – Modbus.  Unlike most tank level monitoring systems that limit sensor choice, the Signal Fire Remote Sensing System integrates an open architecture mesh network that allows users to choose the preferred sensor type for an application as well as mix sensor types in the same network.  This capability provides the freedom to choose the best sensor for each type of measurement point.

For more information on the SignalFire Sensor Interfaces, visit our website at http://www.signal-fire.com/resources/commonly-supported-s....  Download the article on Justifying the Move to Wireless Tank Level Monitoring at: http://www.flowcontrolnetwork.com/justifying-the-move-to-... .

Contact
Scott Keller
***@signal-fire.com
End
Source:Signal Fire Wireless Telemetry
Email:***@signal-fire.com
Tags:Wireless Remote Monitoring, Sensors, Wireless Telemetry
Industry:Wireless
Location:Hudson - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Macro Sensors PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share