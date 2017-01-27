News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Signal Fire Remote Monitoring System Offers Safer, Wireless Solution In Monitoring Levels of Acid in
Remote Monitoring System Offers Safer, Wireless Solution In Monitoring Levels of Acid in Rail Cars
Using a radar tank sensor integrated with a Signal Fire Remote Sensing System, technicians only need to place the radar sensor inside the tank when first opened and remote it when the tank is full of spent acid. During an eight-hour shift, an operator could make as many as 8 to 10 trips to the rail car sites to verify tank levels.
Interfacing with the radar tank sensor, a SignalFire Class 1 Division 1 Sentinel HART node sends tank level data to a Gateway through a mesh network where it becomes available in standard Modbus format for download into a computer. The hazardous location node also powers the sensor, making the level monitoring system completely wireless. A SignalFire Toolkit provides software for interfacing with the equipment from the office. As an entirely wireless system, the SignalFire Remote Sensing System eliminates the need to run conduit as required by a wired system.
For more information on the technology behind the Signal Remote Sensing System, refer to http://www.signal-
Contact
Scott Keller
***@signal-fire.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse