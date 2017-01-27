 
Karen Strickland Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Based in the Sarasota, Florida office, Karen Strickland specializes in equestrian properties, coastal properties and acreage
 
 
Karen Strickland
Karen Strickland
SARASOTA, Fla. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Realtor Karen Strickland has joined the Greg Sheller Team in the Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group. She follows in the footsteps of her parents, who are both real estate professionals in Naples, Florida.

         Her experience with equestrian properties, coastal properties and acreage, combined with a focus on customer service, makes her a valuable asset to the Greg Sheller Team.

         Strickland has a 27-year background as a teacher in New York and Florida. A native of Syracuse, New York, she earned her Elementary Education degree from Syracuse University and her Master's in Reading from the State University of New York College at Cortland. She enjoys boating and horseback riding.

         The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Strickland can be reached at (315) 415-6527 or kstrickl67@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:RE/MAX Alliance Group, Karen Strickland, Sarasota Florida
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Disclaimer
