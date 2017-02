BioVision is excited to launch Homocysteine Assay Kit

Figure A, B

Media Contact

Marketing BioVision

14084931800224

***@biovision.com Marketing BioVision14084931800224

End

-- Homocysteine is a non-proteogenic amino acid and is one of the major metabolites synthesized during methanione metabolism. Homocysteine exists as a dimer or bound to cysteine residues of serum proteins. N-homocysteinylation of protein lysine residues disrupts protein conformation, leading to formation of cytotoxic protein aggregates. Homocysteinylated proteins may also act as autoantigens, triggering arterial inflammation and atherosclerosis. Elevated plasma homocysteine concentration is a clinical biomarker for increased risk of cardiovascular disease, ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction. BioVision's Homocysteine Assay Kit allows for quantification of total homocysteine in biological fluids such as plasma and serum. The assay is not affected by physiological concentrations of other biological thiols (such as cysteine, methionine and glutathione), is high-throughput adaptable and can detect as low as 5 μM homocysteine.•Non-radioactive•Specific, homogeneous assays•Convenient:minimal sample preparation;fast protocols (1-2 hours )•Cost effective: 100 assays; High Throughput Screening compatibleSpecificity for detection of homocysteine (HCY) over other thiols. At an 8-fold molar excess versus HCY, cysteine (CYS) contributes ≤15% interference, while methionine (MET) and glutathione (GSH) contribute ≤2%.Estimation of total HCY in single-donor human plasma and serum. Total HCY concentrations for plasma and serum samples were 10.1 ± 0.28 μM and 15.9 ± 0.99 μM, respectively. Samples were assayed according to the K531-100 kit protocol.For more information please visit: http://www.biovision.com/ catalog/product/ view/id/16903/ s/...