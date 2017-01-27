News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BioVision is excited to launch Homocysteine Assay Kit
Key Features:
•Non-radioactive
•Specific, homogeneous assays
•Convenient:
•Cost effective: 100 assays; High Throughput Screening compatible
Figure: (A) Specificity for detection of homocysteine (HCY) over other thiols. At an 8-fold molar excess versus HCY, cysteine (CYS) contributes ≤15% interference, while methionine (MET) and glutathione (GSH) contribute ≤2%. (B) Estimation of total HCY in single-donor human plasma and serum. Total HCY concentrations for plasma and serum samples were 10.1 ± 0.28 μM and 15.9 ± 0.99 μM, respectively. Samples were assayed according to the K531-100 kit protocol.
For more information please visit: http://www.biovision.com/
Media Contact
Marketing BioVision
14084931800224
***@biovision.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse