$99.95 Valentine's Day Package Deal at Sharon's Flower Shop, 104 W Elms Road, Killeen
You want it all? We have the perfect package for you and your Valentine. 1 Dozen Premium Roses, a Plush Bear, Box of Chocolate and a Helium-filled Valentine's Day Balloon. All for $99.95. Order before February 10 and Get Free Delivery!
Shower your Valentine with our signature package. Each package includes one dozen roses arranged in a vase, a 10-12 inch plush bear, a box of chocolate and a helium-filled Happy Valentine's Day Balloon.
Order your Signature Package before February 10, and get free delivery.
That's right. Order now, and we'll waive your delivery fee. That brings your total to $99.95 and not a penny more.
Call Sharon's Flower Shop at (254) 690-4005 to place your order or visit us at 104 W Elms Road, Suite 400 in Killeen.
We're open Mondays-Fridays 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
We will be extending our hours for Valentine's Day orders. Call to pre-book your delivery.
Sharon's Flower Shop delivers to Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and to some areas in Copperas Cove and Nolanville.
Don't wait! Pre-book your delivery today!
Sharon's Flower Shop opened its doors under new ownership July 01, 2016. Same familiar faces and a few new ones. Come check us out!
Looking for something different? Shop with us online at www.sharonsflowershop.net. View some of our designs on Facebook. (https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Rosalyn Caldwell (Owner)
Sharon's Flower Shop
2546904005
***@sharonsflowershop.net
End
