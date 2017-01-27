News By Tag
Testers Needed For Versatile New Fitness Roller
The RAMFit company is preparing for a launch of their new fitness product, the RAMRoller, and is currently looking for qualified trainers in the United States to test it. This revolutionary product is even 100% recycled.
RAMfit is currently looking for qualified trainers in the United States to test their premiere product, the RAMroller. If accepted, each trainer will receive a free RAMroller to test and innovate new exercises and workouts.
"Our products are made with less and designed to do more," stated RAMfit owner and inventor Dermot McArdle. "Our mission is to use the fewest possible materials to create fitness products that last for as long as possible and have as many uses as possible."
The RAMroller is made of solid rubber created from used car tires. Unlike typical foam rollers, the RAMroller weighs between 6kg (13lb) and 10kg (22lb), making it highly durable and useful for strength, conditioning, and power, in addition to recovery and myofascial release exercises.
The RAMfit company is based in Co Monaghan, Ireland and will offer their products for purchase in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America in mid to late March 2017. The company has recently partnered with MegaMad Industries and Mark de Grasse to promote both their products and training programs around the world.
"I've used some very innovative products in the past, but few have reached the level of functionality and durability that the RAMroller has reached," stated Mark de Grasse, owner of MegaMad Industries. "The fact that the product is made from 100% recycled materials makes it unlike any product I've used in the past."
Mark de Grasse is the former editor and owner of My Mad Methods Magazine and the original Chief Fitness Officer of Onnit Labs. He helped create the Onnit Academy and Onnit Academy Level One Certification and currently partners with innovative fitness companies to bring their products to market.
"Our goal right now is to find the most innovative trainers who want to experiment with the RAMroller," said Mark de Grasse. "I've been using it for a couple months now and I'm still coming up with new things to do with it; I'm excited to see what other trainers come up with."
RAMfit will begin distribution in the United States in mid to late March 2017 and is currently looking for distributors in addition to testers.
If you're interested in signing up for a free RAMroller, apply at http://www.ramfit.com/
