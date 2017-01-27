News By Tag
NoBowl Feeding System™ Exhibiting at NAVC Conference, Booth #3940
NoBowl Feeding System™ Exhibiting at The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) Conference on February 4th – 8th at The Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida Booth #3940
The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization that provides world-class continuing professional development for the global veterinary healthcare community. The annual NAVC Conference, a gathering of veterinary professionals, lectures, and suppliers, is designed to support their lifelong passion for animals: the passion that drives these professionals to work every day.
New records were established at the 2016 event, with over 17,000 participants from more than 80 different countries in attendance. This year's 34th annual conference is expected to be better than ever before with scientific sessions, exhibits and breakout sessions in one centralized location. This will help give attendees time and flexibility to experience all that the NAVC Conference has to offer. Learn more at: http://navc.com/
"We're so excited to bring the NoBowl Feeding System to the highly anticipated NAVC conference,"
In our homes we have given our cats love, safety and food; however without realizing it, we have denied them the ability to fulfill their most essential survival instinct. Indoor cats are unable to hunt, and a frustrated hunting instinct impacts your cat's physical and mental health. Over time, this can cause behavioral and medical problems, such as scarf and barf, obesity, lethargy and anxiety, which can lead to destructive behaviors.
Clean, safe and easy to use, the NoBowl Feeding System™ dispenses the dry food in a way that triggers the inborn feline Seeking Cycle of hunting, catching, playing with prey, eating, grooming and sleeping. It's important for pet owners to understand that the instinct to hunt is hard-wired in every feline, and how a cat eats is every bit as important as what a cat eats.
There are many benefits of switching to the NoBowl, especially when it comes to preventing pet obesity. In 2015, the nation's largest pet health insurer, Nationwide, reported members filing 1.3 million claims for conditions and diseases related to obesity for their pets for more than $60 million in veterinary expenses. That's a 23% increase in obesity-related claims over three years.
Pet obesity is an unfortunate epidemic pet families are faced with today. Thankfully, the NoBowl Feeding System™ is portion controlled. Feeding your cat an appropriate amount of food in small portions throughout the day will help them to maintain a healthy weight. Cats that have a healthy body weight live longer, healthier lives and reduce their risk of diabetes, heart disease and painful arthritis.
The NoBowl Feeding System™ includes a Portion Filler, a NoBowl Trainer™, 5 Naked NoBowls™, and 5 adorable mouse-shaped NoBowl Skins™ to cover the Naked NoBowls™, all designed with unique features to satisfy the innate hunting instinct. This product retails for $60.00 (complete set), $110.00 (double set) $160.00 (triple set).
Dr. Bales took the science from the established leaders in veterinary medicine and designed a revolution in cat feeding that finally supports the cat's physical and mental health. For this year's National Cat Health Month, simply measure healthy portions of the dry food your cat already loves and let the hunting, health and happiness begin!
Learn more at: https://nobowlcat.com.
