 
News By Tag
* College Scholarships
* Hawaii Scholarships
* University of Hawaii
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hilo
  Hawaii
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827

Apply Now for $1,000 HPM College Scholarships

 
HILO, Hawaii - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Applications for the Barney S. Fujimoto Memorial Scholarship are now available online for Hawai`i Island, O`ahu and Kaua`i high school seniors who are planning on attending any University of Hawai`i institution.

For over 30 years the annual Barney S. Fujimoto Memorial Scholarship has promoted academic achievement and excellence to high school students. Barney Fujimoto, a past officer of HPM, strongly valued the importance of higher education. Today, HPM continues to express these same values through this scholarship.

Last year HPM awarded scholarships to five high school seniors: Theodore Uekawa (Waiakea High School), Ann Alconis (Waipahu High School), Sydney Millerd (Waipahu High School, Lorelei Taylor (Assets School), and Eliot Sichter (Assets School).

Scholarships will be awarded to students who are able to show a history of strong community service and a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Applications are being accepted online via the University of Hawai`i Common Scholarship Application. Deadline to apply is March 1, 2017. Visit, hpmhawaii.com/about/scholarship for more details.

Since starting out 95 years ago as a small family-owned lumber mill, HPM Building Supply – now 100-percent employee owned – has grown to include full-service building supply centers and four lumberyards of the Island of Hawai`i, O`ahu and Kaua`i, with the ability to supply projects statewide. The company manufactures pre-engineered trusses and wall panels, metal roofing and pre-hung doors, and treats its own lumber.

Contact
Lee Wilson
***@hpmhawaii.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hpmhawaii.com Email Verified
Tags:College Scholarships, Hawaii Scholarships, University of Hawaii
Industry:Education
Location:Hilo - Hawaii - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HPM BUILDING SUPPLY News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share