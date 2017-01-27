News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Apply Now for $1,000 HPM College Scholarships
For over 30 years the annual Barney S. Fujimoto Memorial Scholarship has promoted academic achievement and excellence to high school students. Barney Fujimoto, a past officer of HPM, strongly valued the importance of higher education. Today, HPM continues to express these same values through this scholarship.
Last year HPM awarded scholarships to five high school seniors: Theodore Uekawa (Waiakea High School), Ann Alconis (Waipahu High School), Sydney Millerd (Waipahu High School, Lorelei Taylor (Assets School), and Eliot Sichter (Assets School).
Scholarships will be awarded to students who are able to show a history of strong community service and a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Applications are being accepted online via the University of Hawai`i Common Scholarship Application. Deadline to apply is March 1, 2017. Visit, hpmhawaii.com/
Since starting out 95 years ago as a small family-owned lumber mill, HPM Building Supply – now 100-percent employee owned – has grown to include full-service building supply centers and four lumberyards of the Island of Hawai`i, O`ahu and Kaua`i, with the ability to supply projects statewide. The company manufactures pre-engineered trusses and wall panels, metal roofing and pre-hung doors, and treats its own lumber.
Contact
Lee Wilson
***@hpmhawaii.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse