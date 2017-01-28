News By Tag
Author Carly Kade Wins Two Feathered Quill Book Awards for Equestrian Fiction Novel 'In The Reins'
Equestrian Author Earns Prestigious Feathered Quill Nod in Two Categories
Feathered Quill is one of the preeminent book review sites on the internet. The submissions for the Feathered Quill Book Awards come from all types of publishers from self-publishers to the major New York publishing houses.
"I am honored to be the recipient of two Silver Medals for my equestrian fiction book, In The Reins, from the Feathered Quill Annual Writer's Contest," said Carly Kade, Author of In The Reins. "I wanted to write a story with an honest depiction of the human-horse bond while at the same time giving readers the experience of falling in love with the characters so winning Feathered Quill Awards in both the 'Romance' and the 'Book featuring Animals - Adult' categories really validates that I've accomplished just that with In The Reins."
Not your typical cowboy romance, In The Reins is based in modern cowgirl culture for readers who enjoy equestrian stories where horses play a starring role alongside the lead human characters. The story follows city girl Devon Brooke who is looking for a fresh start by returning to her country roots after a sudden breakup. By fate, she acquires a young Paint Horse named Faith and meets a mysterious cowboy, McKennon Kelly, whose deeply guarded secret takes them all down a path of suspense, romance, and self-discovery. Deeply romantic and suspenseful, In The Reins captures the struggle between letting life move forward and shying away from taking the reins.
Equestrian reviewers have unanimously praised the novel:
· "In The Reins, by new author Carly Kade, has it all: new beginnings, fun characters, beautiful horses, and plenty of enticing, steamy scenes at the stable!" - Maryland Equestrian Lifestyle Guide Book Review
· " ... if you're tired of waiting around and hoping for some tall-dark-and-
· "A book that will feel like coming home, complete with a sexy cowboy, a strong female lead, and beautiful horses." - Heather and Horses Book Reviews (5 out of 5 horseshoes)
· "I'd suggest adding In the Reins to your beach bag or throwing it in your trailer to read and unwind after a long day at a horse show!" - Brittney Joy, Author of Red Rock Ranch Book Series
· "I highly recommend this book to all fellow equestrians, no matter your discipline! I may primarily ride English but I have a cowgirl heart and this book definitely calls to it." - Booking Around Book Reviews
Since its release at the end of 2015, In The Reins (http://amzn.com/
ABOUT CARLY KADE
Carly Kade is an award-winning equestrian author from Arizona. Creative writing makes her spurs jingle! She writes fiction about horses, horse shows, western pleasure and a handsome cowboy or two. Her books are for people just like her ... crazy about reading, horses, and cute cowboys!
In her free time, Carly enjoys competitively showing her registered Paint Horse, works on her next novel, reads voraciously, spends time with her husband and two adopted dogs, and loves exploring the great outdoors.
Visit Carly's blog where she shares new videos, photos and stories that highlight interesting cowgirl topics, horse tips, sequel sneak peeks, event updates, and release info! Join the herd and connect with Carly Kade Creative on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest or Twitter.
