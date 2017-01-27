 
Kliqqi Reaches 1 Million Users in January

Kliqqi reaches a big milestone in the development of it's social content management system.
 
ERIE, Pa. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Open Source social content management system known as Kliqqi announced today that its software had been used more than 1 million times in the month of January. Continuing a surge in usage over the past several months since rebranding from the decade old Pligg CMS.

Kliqqi is a server side content management system that you host on your own domain. It allows articles and content to be submitted and ranked based on what other site members think and vote for. The best content then rises to the top of the pile. During the rebranding period from Pligg CMS, Kliqqi's core files were updated to more modern coding practices and PHP compatibility.

Upgrading an outdated Pligg CMS site to a Kliqqi site will also provide you with the most recent security patches.

Kliqqi allows for open discussions and private groups to be formed within any topic and boasts a complete private messaging system along with many other popular social features. Kliqqi provides an administrator's dashboard to control every aspect of your website.

Kliqqi, which is free to download and use from their website, is now being offered by most web hosting companies as a 1 click installation. Meaning mosts hosts will set you up a website running Kliqqi software almost instantly. This is also known as a "1 click install" and is usually provided through your web hosting control panel.

https://www.kliqqi.com

Contact
Chuck Roast
***@kliqqi.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kliqqi.com Email Verified
Tags:Php, Open Source, Social Networking
Industry:Software
Location:Erie - Pennsylvania - United States
