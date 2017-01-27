News By Tag
The Collection at RiverPark Invites Guests to VIP Shopping Experience
Passport to Fashion Returns for Spring Season this March with new sponsor
Guests will be able to preview the season's latest fashions and taste seasonal dishes while experiencing exclusive activities, promotions, and giveaways presented by an exclusive group of participating stores and restaurants listed on a Passport card. This season, guests will receive a complimentary make up bag from The Collection when they visit at least four passport locations.
"The Passport to Fashion has become one of our most popular seasonal events," said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Manager for The Collection. "Our guests love to come out and have a fun, relaxing night out to enjoy with their friends. Each store has something different to offer, giving our guests a totally unique, personalized shopping experience."
This season, Optometrist Dr. Anna Lam, who has partnered with Target Optical, will be sponsoring the event, and showcasing the season's latest eyewear trends.
"I'm very excited to be a part of the Passport to Spring Fashion event at The Collection,"
Space for the event is limited and guests are required to RSVP in advance at www.TheCollectionRP.com.
Event Information:
What: Passport to Spring Fashion
When: March 2, from 6-9 pm
Where: 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard 93036
Cost: Free, registration is required
About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)
The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-
About Dr. Anna Lam
Dr. Anna Lam's office located next to Target Optical the Oxnard West store provides comprehensive eye exams for the entire family using state-of-the-
