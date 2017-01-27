 
The Collection at RiverPark Invites Guests to VIP Shopping Experience

Passport to Fashion Returns for Spring Season this March with new sponsor
 
 
OXNARD, Calif. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Collection at RiverPark, Oxnard's premier fashion destination invites guests to round up their friends for a girl's night out at the Passport to Spring Fashion event, Thursday March 2nd from 6-9 pm.

Guests will be able to preview the season's latest fashions and taste seasonal dishes while experiencing exclusive activities, promotions, and giveaways presented by an exclusive group of participating stores and restaurants listed on a Passport card. This season, guests will receive a complimentary make up bag from The Collection when they visit at least four passport locations.

"The Passport to Fashion has become one of our most popular seasonal events," said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Manager for The Collection. "Our guests love to come out and have a fun, relaxing night out to enjoy with their friends. Each store has something different to offer, giving our guests a totally unique, personalized shopping experience."

This season, Optometrist Dr. Anna Lam, who has partnered with Target Optical, will be sponsoring the event, and showcasing the season's latest eyewear trends.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Passport to Spring Fashion event at The Collection," Dr. Lam said. "Eyewear has become an integral part of our daily wardrobe; the right pair of eyewear can make a whole outfit."

Space for the event is limited and guests are required to RSVP in advance at www.TheCollectionRP.com.

Event Information:

What: Passport to Spring Fashion

When: March 2, from 6-9 pm

Where: 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard 93036

Cost: Free, registration is required

About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)

The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.

About Dr. Anna Lam

Dr. Anna Lam's office located next to Target Optical the Oxnard West store provides comprehensive eye exams for the entire family using state-of-the-art equipment and technology. With the newest addition of the Optomap Daytona, Dr. Lam can assess for any diseases and provide a physical snapshot of the health of your eyes without using any drops that have side effects. She also performs contact lens fittings, evaluates for LASIK, and treats office visits for red eyes and minor eye emergencies. Schedule your appointment today.

The Collection at RiverPark
Click to Share