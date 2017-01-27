 
Attorney Sunny Kalara recieves the prestigious Hind Ratan award

Dr. Sunny Kalara, a Los Angeles attorney, was honored with the prestigious 2017 Hind Rattan award during 36th International Congress of NRIs on the eve of Indian Republic Day celebration, on January 25th 2017 in New Delhi, India
 
 
Kalara Law: Business IP Litigation Estate & Trust
Kalara Law: Business IP Litigation Estate & Trust
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Sunny Kalara, a Los Angeles attorney, was honored with the prestigious 2017 Hind Rattan award during 36th International Congress of NRIs on the eve of Indian Republic Day celebration, on January 25th 2017 in New Delhi, India.

Hind Rattan "Jewel of India" is an annual award organized by NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Welfare Society of India under the umbrella of Government of India. The nomination of this award is decided by the panel of former governors, high-level government officials, Indian judicial members, International ambassadors, cabinet ministers, scientist and scholars from diverse disciplines and other dignitaries. This award is given to about 25 individuals for their outstanding achievements in their fields. The nominees are selected from a pool of several million individuals who are of Indian descent living abroad.

Dr. Sunny Kalara is a well-recognized expert in the legal field, and is the founding partner of Kalara Law Firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Orange County and Silicon Valley. Sunny has played a key role in assisting many businesses from startup phase to going public. He serves as General Counsel for several organizations, providing legal and business expertise.

Over his career, Dr. Kalara has published various research articles and has also authored a book on "Black Holes". He has worked with Stephen Hawking, renowned physicist and scholar and other luminaries during his academic career. In 2013, Sunny was awarded "The top South Asian Professional" award by SABAN.

Sunny received his Ph.D. (Physics) from University of Rochester and J.D in Law from University of Houston. Before moving to United States, Sunny received his Masters' in Environmental Sciences, Physics from Jawaharlal Nehru Vishvavidyalaya and has pursued his further education from esteemed institutes such as IIT, Kanpur

For inquiries, call 213 355 7000.

www.kalaralaw.com

