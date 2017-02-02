Sedona's Best Golf Course Communities

Country(s)
Sedona Verde Valley Golf Course communities feature some of the best golfing in the state of Arizona. For information on Sedona Real Estate and Sedona homes for sale in some of our prestigious Golf Course communities contact Ralph and Tricia.
Sedona Golf Resort: The Sedona Golf Resort is a par 71 course in the lush desert style, with long rolling fairways. The course receives a continuous four-star rating from Golf Digest. It has also been named "Best Par 3 in the State" (Hole 10) by the Arizona Republic, and "one of the 100 most women-friendly courses in America" by Golf for Women Magazine.
Verde Santa Fe Golf Course is a challenging 18-hole, par 71 championship course in Cornville, framed by Verde Valley's Black Hills. It was designed by Stanton McGaw and features 6,404 yards of play. Four lakes border the 10th and 18th holes, and several arroyos come into play.
Canyon Mesa Country Club. Many golfers consider this public course Sedona's best kept secret. The 9-hole, par 28 course features 1,265 yards designed by Jack Snyder. Recently named by Golf Digest as the 19th best small course in America. This is a Triple A-rated executive par 3 golf course that is couples friendly yet challenging enough to get the respect of a low handicap player.
Seven Canyons is a private residence golf club, surrounded by 100,000 acres of the Coconino National Forest. Tom Weiskopf crafted the 18-hole, par 70 course in the style of the great golf courses of the early 1900s. It puts a premium on exceptional shot-making with small greens, narrow landing areas, classic-style bunkering, mature trees, natural water features and constant changes in elevation.
