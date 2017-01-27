News By Tag
SQUAKE, a mix of classical Snake and Quake is released on Steam!
On5 is proud to announce the release of SQUAKE for PC and Mac on Steam!
SQUAKE is the well loved classical "Snake" game with a mix of full-steam battle mechanics. Think of it as of Snake+Quake!
The game has 10 unique arenas with traps, power-ups, medals, trophies. All kinds of different game modes: team towers, domination, capture the flag, endless mode!
But it's not just a crazy arena. The game has a crazy campaign mode, too. As you complete missions on Squake islands, cities grow on them, and new islands become available. There are 8 mission islands and 2 arena islands.
The game passed Steam Greenlight as a prototype back in 2013 and the studio got back to finishing it last year. And now it's completed!
Features:
- snake with battle mechanics;
- upgradable powerups;
- 10 maps;
- game modes: Domination, huge arenas;
- team modes: Capture the flag, team battles;
- customizable smoke styles: do you prefer acid clouds or sparkling rainbows?
The game is available on Steam for PC and Mac at $5.99.
First week after the launch there's a 25% launch sale, so the price is $4.49 during this period.
Links:
Steam page: http://store.steampowered.com/
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/
Press Contact:
Video Game Journalists, Youtubers and Streamers can send an email to squake@on-5.com with your requests.
About On5:
On5 is a development studio consisting of a group of hard-working enthusiasts willing to bring new ideas into the world of gaming.
