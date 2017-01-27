 
SQUAKE, a mix of classical Snake and Quake is released on Steam!

On5 is proud to announce the release of SQUAKE for PC and Mac on Steam!
 
 
VILNIUS, Lithuania - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- On5 releases SQUAKE, a game for PC and Mac.

SQUAKE is the well loved classical "Snake" game with a mix of full-steam battle mechanics. Think of it as of Snake+Quake! In SQUAKE you drive a train, grow it by collecting more cars, and destroy opponents with your tail.

The game has 10 unique arenas with traps, power-ups, medals, trophies. All kinds of different game modes: team towers, domination, capture the flag, endless mode!

But it's not just a crazy arena. The game has a crazy campaign mode, too. As you complete missions on Squake islands, cities grow on them, and new islands become available. There are 8 mission islands and 2 arena islands.

The game passed Steam Greenlight as a prototype back in 2013 and the studio got back to finishing it last year. And now it's completed!

Features:

 - snake with battle mechanics;

 - upgradable powerups;

 - 10 maps;

 - game modes: Domination, huge arenas;

 - team modes: Capture the flag, team battles;

 - customizable smoke styles: do you prefer acid clouds or sparkling rainbows?

The game is available on Steam for PC and Mac at $5.99.

First week after the launch there's a 25% launch sale, so the price is $4.49 during this period.

Links:

Steam page: http://store.steampowered.com/app/526920

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khHKIZ1n1E4



Press Contact:

Video Game Journalists, Youtubers and Streamers can send an email to squake@on-5.com with your requests.

About On5:

On5 is a development studio consisting of a group of hard-working enthusiasts willing to bring new ideas into the world of gaming.
