Dually Bikes Brings Innovative Dual Rear Wheel Design To Cycling
Unique Dual Rear Wheels Provide Better Balance, Traction, Safety
Co-founders Eric D.Lenz of Greendale and Jeff Gaudynski of West Allis are spearheading the plans. Gaudynski, the designer, came up with the idea for the dual rear wheels when his 6-year old grandson was learning to ride. "Training wheels are useless," said Gaudynski, "They don't teach kids how to balance." Gaudynski said he had his grandson up and riding the dual rear wheel bike in 20 minutes.
Unlike a tricycle, the dual rear wheel design has two tires with a small space between them. This unique design is what gives Dually bikes more balance than regular bikes. Other benefits of the dual rear wheel design include:
· Safety – Children learning to ride are less likely to incur messy accidents
· Ease of use – Better traction means riding is easier in rough or uneven terrain
· All Weather – The dual rear wheel design provides better gripping power for riding on wet streets, grass, snow, sand and mud.
The company is planning to raise funds for the initial production run through a crowd funding website. "We have a Kickstarter campaign planned in the very near future," said Lenz. Lenz plans to start production in early 2017.
Dually Bikes company is an original design company in Milwaukee dedicated to providing cyclists a more stable, safe riding experience. You can find photos, videos, contact information, and more at http://www.duallybikes.com and https://www.facebook.com/
