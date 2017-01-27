 
News By Tag
* Bikes
* Family
* Safety
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Milwaukee
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827

Dually Bikes Brings Innovative Dual Rear Wheel Design To Cycling

Unique Dual Rear Wheels Provide Better Balance, Traction, Safety
 
 
The Dually Prototypes
The Dually Prototypes
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bikes
Family
Safety

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Milwaukee - Wisconsin - US

MILWAUKEE - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dually Bikes, a startup company based out of Milwaukee, WI, announced today that it is moving forward with plans to start marketing its innovative dual rear wheel bicycles.  The dual rear wheel design makes it easier for children to learn how to ride while also providing better balance and stability for cyclists of all ages.  Dually Bikes also afford better traction when riding on sand, snow, mud, and wet pavement.

Co-founders Eric D.Lenz of Greendale and Jeff Gaudynski of West Allis are spearheading the plans.  Gaudynski, the designer, came up with the idea for the dual rear wheels when his 6-year old grandson was learning to ride.  "Training wheels are useless," said Gaudynski, "They don't teach kids how to balance."  Gaudynski said he had his grandson up and riding the dual rear wheel bike in 20 minutes.

Unlike a tricycle, the dual rear wheel design has two tires with a small space between them.  This unique design is what gives Dually bikes more balance than regular bikes. Other benefits of the dual rear wheel design include:

·    Safety – Children learning to ride are less likely to incur messy accidents

·    Ease of use – Better traction means riding is easier in rough or uneven terrain

·    All Weather – The dual rear wheel design provides better gripping power for       riding on wet streets, grass, snow, sand and mud.

The company is planning to raise funds for the initial production run through a crowd funding website.  "We have a Kickstarter campaign planned in the very near future," said Lenz.  Lenz plans to start production in early 2017.

Dually Bikes company is an original design company in Milwaukee dedicated to providing cyclists a more stable, safe riding experience.  You can find photos, videos, contact information, and more at http://www.duallybikes.com and https://www.facebook.com/duallybikes/.

Media Contact
Eric Lenz
(414) 421-2840
eric.lenz@yahoo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share