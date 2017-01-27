 
SS Productions Partners with Local Expert Interviews

Local Expert Interviews will provide systems to develop 5 Star Reputations for Swing Over Orlando, Swingin' Montreal, River City Swing, Florida Westie Fest, Montreal Westie Fest
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- SS Productions, the event producer of West Coast Swing Events, has launched a new program to develop a 5 Star reputation for each of their five WCS events in 2017.

The new program combines a comprehensive database of past event attendees and active marketing to attract returning and new attendees. The program will be of tremendous value to Social dancers, Competitive dancers, National and Local instructors. "This is a cutting edge program, far superior to anything we have seen in the marketplace to reach our customers," said Andrew Sinclair of SS Productions. We expect tremendous feedback, communication and sales through our convenient user-friendly portal.

More and more businesses are looking for Reputation Management, Building and Marketing solutions in the United States. "With LEI's Five in Five Sign In program, our registration staff will now be able to collect reliable feedback from event attendees in real time," said Andrew Sinclair.

SS Productions is the owner of five popular events in the United States and Canada; Swing Over Orlando, Swingin' Montreal, River City Swing, Florida Westie Fest, and Montreal Westie Fest. The company's mission is to increase attendance and attendee participation in both Social and Competitive West Coast Swing dancing.

Swing Over Orlando - http://SwingOverOrlando.com
Swingin Montreal - http://WestiePassion.com
River City Swing - http://RiverCitySwing.com
Florida Westie Fest - http://FloridaWestieFest.com
Montreal Westie Fest - http://WestiePassion.com

Media Contact
Michael Grady
386.256.6917
michaelgrady@localexpertinterview.tv
Source:SS Productions
