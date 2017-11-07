News By Tag
KRAVIS CENTER Announces 10th Anniversary Season of KRAVIS ON BROADWAY
Announces Kravis On Broadway's 10th Anniversary Season
Featuring Seven Blockbuster Hits in 2017/2018
Including Multiple Tony Award® Winners & Kravis Center Debuts
And Coming to the 2018/2019 Kravis On Broadway Season
Disney's THE LION KING
(West Palm Beach, FL – February 1, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is proud to announce Kravis On Broadway's 10th Anniversary Season, which will present seven smash hits from the Great White Way, including several multiple Tony Award® winners.
The 2017/2018 Kravis On Broadway series includes:
November 7-12, 2017
The Lincoln Center Theater production
Rodgers & Hammerstein's
THE KING AND I
Two worlds collide in the Lincoln Center Theater production of this "breathtaking and exquisite" (The New York Times) musical, directed by Bartlett Sher. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival, THE KING AND I is "too beautiful to miss" (New York Magazine).
November 21-26, 2017
THE BOOK OF MORMON
The New York Times calls it "the best musical of the century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains Explicit Language.
January 2-7, 2018
FINDING NEVERLAND
The winner of Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash "captures the kid-at-heart,"
February 6-11, 2018
CABARET
Based on Roundabout Theatre Company's Tony Award®-winning production, Sam Mendes (Skyfall, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall's (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films)." Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at CABARET, John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff's Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way.
March 6-11, 2018
THE ILLUSIONISTS
Live from Broadway
Hailed as "a high-tech magic extravaganza"
April 10-15, 2018
THE BODYGUARD
Based on the smash hit film, the award-winning musical will star Grammy® Award-nominee and R&B superstar Deborah Cox. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. A five gold star-winning show. Miss it at your peril!"
May 1-6, 2018
SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Welcome to the '90s — the 1590s — long before the dawn of premium tickets, star casting and reminders to turn off your cell phones. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard". From the director of Aladdin and the co-director of The Book of Mormon, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is "Broadway's big, fat hit!" (NY Post).
And Coming to the 2018/2019 Kravis On Broadway Season
Disney's THE LION KING
More than 90 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when the world's best-loved musical comes to the Kravis Center for the first time. There is simply nothing else like Disney's THE LION KING.
The best way to ensure being first in line to order tickets to Disney's THE LION KING at the Kravis Center during the 2018/2019 season is to remain or become a subscriber to the Kravis On Broadway 2017/2018 season.
How to Get Tickets to Kravis On Broadway 2017/2018:
Subscribers for the Kravis On Broadway series will receive their renewals in early March. Kravis Center donors will receive information on becoming a Kravis On Broadway subscriber for the 2017-2018 series mid May, and subscriptions will go on sale to the general public in June. For more information about becoming a donor, log on to kravis.org/membership, or call (561) 651-4320.
For information about purchasing a subscription to Kravis On Broadway 2017/2018, contact the Kravis Center box office at (561) 832-7469 or (800) 572-8471, or log on to www.Kravis.org/
For group sales contact Teri Reid at (561) 651-4438 or treid@kravis.org or Karen Farruggia at (561) 651-4304 or Farruggia@kravis.org.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
