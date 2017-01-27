 
Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for On This Day in Kingsport History

Local author Brianne Wright will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for On This Day in Kingsport History

Local author Brianne Wright will be available to sign copies of book

With a story for each day of the year, Kingsport City archivist and author Brianne Wright illuminates the significant people, places and events of the Model City. Charley Grubb evaded his prison sentence when he slyly escaped from the courtroom during the jury deliberations on May 25, 1929. On June 5, 1936, the Rotherwood Bridge collapse nearly claimed five lives. After four decades, the State Theater officially aired its last film on March 26, 1978. The city's first "Fun Fest," held on August 8, 1981, aimed to bolster community unity. From its early days as Boatyard to the modern-day Kingsport, colorful characters and quirky events shaped the city's unique history one day at a time.

About the Author:

Brianne Wright has been the archivist for the City of Kingsport since 2007. She is the author of Downtown Kingsport: Images of America. She graduated from the University of Tennessee and received her master's in archival studies from East Tennessee State University. She was a recipient of the East Tennessee Historical Society's Award of Excellence in 2014. She lives in Church Hill, Tennessee, with her husband, Mitch, and daughter, Lily.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Books-A-Million

2626 East Stone Drive

Kingsport, TN 37660

When:  Saturday, February 11th, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? www.arcadiapublishing.com
