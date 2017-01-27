"Take the Ride of Your Life, with The Uber-Groover" - Novel Takes a Jaunt With Uber

The Uber-Groover

-- Ever wondered if the new – and cheaper – taxi service Uber sounds too good to be true? Just how safe is it to drive around with total strangers in your own vehicle? And, will you get paid? M. J. Manley answers all in his new novel taken from real life Take the Ride of Your Life, with The Uber-Groover!His story tells how one Uber driver met up with drug dealers, gang bangers, criminals, and more as a driver for Uber in California. Mitchell Martinez, the "Uber-Groover,"provides his account of driving over 1,000 passengers in locales from San Diego to San Francisco.The author likens working for Uber to driving a "sweatshop on wheels." And even though the German word uber is supposed to mean superior, instead the name has come to mean slavery for profit according to its drivers. His bad experiences led Martinez to file a class-action lawsuit so all Uber drivers would receive benefits and fair wages.About the Author: The author of five novels, M. J. Manley now turns his hand to true-to-life drama, telling how Uber exploits its drivers. He lives in Los Angeles. His other novels include Games of the Gods and The Gamers vs. The Mythological Gods."This explosive novel looks behind the scenes at one of the fastest growing new businesses in the world. We are thrilled to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.www.barnesandnoble.com.WHOLESALERS:This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLCwww.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.ushttp://pinterest.com/sbpra/https://twitter.com/SBPRAhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra