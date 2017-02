Significant Otherness Program at Angels Gate Cultural Center

Contact

--PROGRAMMINGOn February 25 from 1-4 pm,and SNP LA host a kitten nursery food drive and pet adoption event in the Artillery Theater with a performance by Purity, DJ Dolphinforce (https://www.facebook.com/DOLPHINFORCEmuzik2016/), Johnnie Jungle Guts (https://www.facebook.com/johnniejungleguts/)and other special guests. Limited edition tote bags designed by artists Jason Roberts Dobrin, Kristofferson San Pablo, Daniel Gibson, Melanie Florio, and Jim Isermann will be for sale to benefit SNP LA. A free pet vaccination clinic sponsored by Pedro Pet Pals (https://www.facebook.com/Pedropetpals/)and SNP LA Kitten Nursery pet adoption event will take place 10 AM – 1 PM.With the support of donors, SNP LA has served over 150,000 dogs and cats at the three LA area based non-profit veterinary clinics and helped to cut in half the number of pets killed in city shelters.is a benefit for the Spay Neuter Project of Los Angeles (SNP LA). SNP LA's mission is to substantially reduce animal shelter intake by providing high quality, low-cost veterinary and spay/neuter services to underserved communities in Los Angeles. Angels Gate Cultural Center is proud to continue collaborating with SNP LA, which often hosts pop-up clinics for the San Pedro community on campus.Limited edition tote bags designed exclusively for SNP LA by artists Kristofferson San Pablo ( https://www.facebook.com/ kristoffersonsanpablo ), Daniel Gibson ( https://www.facebook.com/ misterdegibson ), Melanie Florio (https://www.facebook.com/melanie.florio.79), Jason Roberts Dobrin, and Jim Isermann (https://www.facebook.com/jim.isermann)will be for sale to benefit SNP LA. Delicious vegan food and wine will be provided at not cost to attendees.In Main Gallery II currently at Angels Gate Cultural Center,exhibition explores the unique bond between animals and humans through artwork by eight contemporary artists. Curated by Keith Rocka Knittel,features paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photographs by Yuh-Shioh Wong, Katie Shapiro, Juan Pablo Carrillo, Davida Nemeroff, Rachelle Sawatsky, Anna Helm, and Sarah McMenimen.references Donna Haraway's seminal text "Companion Species Manifesto." All artwork will be available as part of a silent auction with 100% of proceeds benefiting SNP LA. Exhibition runs through March 12. The auction is live at 32auctions.com/snpla.Significant Otherness is sponsored by: CPS (https://www.facebook.com/pages/CPS/129609133754514), Best Friends Animal Society - Los Angeles (https://www.facebook.com/bestfriendsanimalsocietyLA/), Carol Vena-Mondt (https://www.facebook.com/venamondt) Cool Hand Promotions and DESIGN SERVICES.Angels Gate Cultural Center is open to the public seven days a week and admission is always free. Gallery hours are Mon-Fri 10am – 5pm; Sat-Sun, 12pm – 5pm. For more information visit our website at www.angelsgateart.org