Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Local History Titles

Local authors will be available to sign copies of their books at the Baton Rouge Books-A-Million
 
 
BATON ROUGE, La. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Local History Titles

Local authors will be available to sign copies of their books at the Baton Rouge Books-A-Million

The Baton Rouge Books-A-Million will be hosting a Local Author Book Signing on Saturday, February 11th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Matt Isch, author of Capitol Park and Spanish Town, and Lori Latrice Martin & Raymond A. Jetson, authors of South Baton Rouge, will be at Books-A-Million to sign copies of their local history books. Stop by to get your copies signed!

Capitol Park and Spanish Town

The land north of downtown Baton Rouge between the Mississippi River and Interstate 10 encompasses the first high ground north of the mouth of the Mississippi. As the oldest neighborhood in the city, Spanish Town is widely considered to be the heart and soul of Baton Rouge. France, England, and Spain disputed the land for over 100 years, and in 1779 the English fought the Spanish and their American allies to secure it. Over the past 200 years, the area has been the home of an Army garrison, the campus of Louisiana State University, and Louisiana's magnificent state capitol building and surrounding Capitol Park. Today, Spanish Town's residents are notably diverse, and the neighborhood claims to host the largest Mardi Gras celebration in Baton Rouge.

South Baton Rouge

Founded in 1699, Baton Rouge was the site of countless historic events and the home to many people, including those of African ancestry. South Baton Rouge is an African American community located in Baton Rouge. It was one of the first places African Americans could receive a high school education in the state. The three-mile community around historic McKinley High School was the site of the nation's first successful bus boycott. When laws restricted where African Americans could live, work, learn, and play, South Baton Rouge was a refuge. African American restaurants, theaters, gas stations, and other businesses populated the community, and change-makers, including African American lawyers, judges, clergy, educators, and nurses, helped to sustain the community and other portions of the southern half of Louisiana's capital through the end of legal segregation and beyond.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Books-A-Million

2380 Towne Center Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

When:  Saturday, February 11th, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? www.arcadiapublishing.com
Click to Share