Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Real Property Management Miami as a Gold Member

DORAL, Fla. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Real Property Management Miami as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Real Property Management Miami will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Real Property Management Miami!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Real Property Management Miami

Real Property Management makes every effort to keep you informed about your property.  A secure online account provided by their team keeps you updated on property activity, including vacancies, leasing, maintenance, inspections and financial reports.  Whether you live a few blocks from your rental property or hundreds of miles away, you can monitor the activity of your property from the convenience of your computer, 24 hours a day anywhere in the world.

In addition to your account, their team of highly-trained staff is here to answer your questions and work with you to get the best return on your investment.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

