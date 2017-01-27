News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Law Office of Liza R. Galindo P.A as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Law Office of Liza R. Galindo P.A!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Law Office of Liza R. Galindo P.A
The mission of their firm is to in a professional manner help you resolve your legal needs while providing excellent customer service. their legal team will listen to your needs, allocate the necessary time to properly handle the case and will most importantly make sure you are maintained informed of your case status. Our mission is to make sure there is always open lines of communication. Their attorneys make sure every client is fully aware of and understands the legal issue(s) in their case and how together they will proceed with the case to obtain success.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Law Office of Liza R. Galindo P.A
lawoffice@lizagalindo.com
http://www.lizagalindo.com/
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
