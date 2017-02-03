News By Tag
Sea/Saw Programming -- Artist Talk and Performances
San Pedro -- On February 18th from 1-4 pm, Angels Gate Cultural Center is pleased to present programming for current exhibition Sea/Saw - engaging communities of the Los Angeles Harbor Region. CSULB students will present durational performances and from 2-3 pm CSULB lecturer Kellie Lanham will moderate a program of students as they speak about the images and texts that have influenced and how they apply these concepts in their own art. As Lanham writes, "this program will take a look at the unique space student artists find themselves in - as receivers of knowledge and creators of new ideas." Participating artists include Caryn Aasness, Juliana Bustillo, Dominque Luna, Vanessa Olivarez, Diego Palacios, and Josh Vasquez.
Caryn Aasness + Christine Hudson will present an new iteration of "Art Talk: Then/Now/Next Week/From Now On" at 3pm. Their installation looks at the work of engaging in conversation about the world. The installation creates an analog trace of this labor through a collaborative drawing and tape-recorded conversation, which is simultaneously play between friends.
Dulce Soledad Ibarra will activate her installation Quisiera with a new performance "Quisiera Ser Mas que el Pasado pero Aqui Estoi en el Presente." Quisiera looks at landscaping as a way to explore labor and leisure, using tools from her father to make visible the work of maintaining other people's lawns and gardens. The artist uses gold leaf and tinsel to create different ideas of value and currency in the work.
Currently in the Galleries, Sea/Saw showcases advanced BFA students from California State University Long Beach working in sculpture, broadly defined. The title playfully evokes the image of studying sculpture in a Port City. Sea/Saw is about a shifting balance, in the case of the work exhibited as it relates to work/play. The artists include Caryn Aasness, Kaclica Chhin, Christine Hudson, Dulce Soledad Ibarra, Juliet Johnson, Vanessa Olivarez, Diego Palacios, Josh Thomen and Josh Vasquez. Exhibition runs through February 27th.
Angels Gate Cultural Center provides space for artists to work and to engage community through arts education, exhibitions of contemporary art, and cultural events.
Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri, 10am-5pm -- Sat-Sun, 12pm-5pm. Website: http://www.angelsgateart.org
