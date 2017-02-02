 
Industry News





Blanca Munoz Joins Aeronet Worldwide

Blanca Munoz Joins Aeronet Worldwide as Part of its LAX Sales Team
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Blanca Munoz Joins Aeronet Worldwide as Part of its LAX Sales Team

IRVINE, CA – 2/2/2017 –

Aeronet Worldwide is happy to announce that Blanca Munoz has joined the company as the Sales Rep for its Los Angeles (LAX) office, where she will focus on opening new opportunities for domestic and international sales.

Blanca has been in the logistics solutions industry for 20 years, having started in operations, with a focus on air/ocean freight, as well as import/export. She has since transitioned into sales, where she has exceled for the past six years.

Larry W. Coyle, Director of Sale for Los Angeles for Aeronet, says of Blanca, "She is a welcome addition to our LAX sales team. She is professional, knowledgeable, and is a recognizable selling force in the LA market."

This is one of several recent hires that Aeronet has made to strengthen its sales and operation force, with a heavy focus ont he southern California market.

Look for more announcements regarding hiring to come soon.

Visit http://www.aeronet.com/corporate/default.aspx for more info.

