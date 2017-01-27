News By Tag
If I Had a Parenting Do Over - New Book from Jonathan McKee
Jonathan McKee understands the joy and the challenges of parenting. In his new book If I Had a Parenting Do-Over McKee offers real, practical help to parents who would rather learn from someone else's mistakes.
McKee shares 7 "do-overs" from his own parenting flubs, while offering encouraging advice to help today's parents. With more than 20 years of experience working with teenagers and studying youth culture, Jonathan offers real-world help for all parents – especially parents with teens in the home.
Advance praise for McKees new parenting book includes best-selling author and speaker Shaunti Feldhahn who states, "Every parenting book from Jonathan McKee is a gem, and this one is no exception. Combining his own experience with what other parents have said they wish they had done differently, he clearly presents better ways to lead and connect with your kids, at any age".
President of Focus on the Family, Jim Daly, comments "Do you ever wish you had a parenting mentor to walk alongside you, share the mistakes they made as a parent, and teach you how to avoid those same pitfalls? Now you do! Jonathan McKee offers timeless wisdom for parents who want to look back on their kids' childhood someday and honestly say they have no regrets."
Delivered with a refreshing blend of humor and vulnerability, McKee's candid approach grips parents immediately;
Jonathan McKee is the author of twenty books including the brand new If I Had a Parenting Do-Over. He has over 20 years youth ministry experience and speaks to parents and leaders worldwide, all while providing free resources for parents on his website. You can follow Jonathan on his blog on that site, getting a regular dose of youth culture and parenting help. Jonathan and his wife Lori, and their three kids live in California. For more information please visit TheSource4Parents.com
