 
News By Tag
* Restaurantss, Culinary Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boynton Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


Award-Winning Journalist Mark Spivak Launches Website Devoted to the Culinary Arts

Eat, Drink, Journey is an Insider's Guide to Restaurants, Wine, Spirits and Culinary Travel
 
 
EDJ background image
EDJ background image
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Restaurantss, Culinary Travel

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Boynton Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
* Websites

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-Winning Journalist Mark Spivak Launches Website Devoted to the Culinary Arts

For further information, contact mark@spivakonwine.com

Wine and Spirits guru Mark Spivak has launched http://www.eatdrinkjourney.com, "An Insider's Guide to Restaurants, Wine, Spirits and Culinary Travel."

The site is packed with wine and distillery reviews, highlighting the best of Spivak's 25 years in the field. It's also filled with useful information on how to find the best restaurants in America's major culinary destinations. "Eat, Drink, Journey is designed to become an information portal about the culinary arts," says Spivak, "and is enhanced by an interactive home page blog that covers the latest trends."

Among the topics covered in the first few months are:

·         Vinotherapy: Spa Treatments Meet Culinary Travel

·         Classic American Bars

·         The Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie

·         English Sparkling Wine

·         The Truth About Sulfites

·         Myths of Food and Wine Pairing

·         A Guide to Wineries on Long Island's North Fork

Here's what visitors are saying:

"This site is refreshing. It gives you clear information on food and wine, without any commercial advertising or spin. The opinions are informed and straightforward."

"Eat, Drink, Journey has already become my go-to source for restaurant information."

Mark Spivak has been reviewing wine professionally since 1992. He was the wine writer for the The Palm Beach Post, and since 2000 has been the Wine and Spirits Editor for the Palm Beach Media Group. From 1999-2011 he hosted Uncorked! Radio, a highly successful wine talk show on the Palm Beach affiliate of NPR. He is the author of two non-fiction books published by Lyons Press: Iconic Spirits: An Intoxicating History (2012) and Moonshine Nation (2014). His first novel, Friend of the Devil, was released by Black Opal Books in 2016.

"I invite everyone to visit the http://www.eatdrinkjourney.com, join the community and participate in the discussion," says Spivak. "The response so far has been amazing, and I look forward to hearing what visitors have to say."

Contact
Mark Spivak
***@spivakonwine.com
End
Source:Eat, Drink, Journey
Email:***@spivakonwine.com Email Verified
Tags:Restaurantss, Culinary Travel
Industry:Food
Location:Boynton Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sunshine Wine Concepts, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share