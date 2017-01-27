News By Tag
STOÏK'D officially launches emergency mlyar blankets on Amazon.com
STOÏK'D blankets can save your life in an emergency situation. They are packed in 8's for sharing with friends and family.
Aside from its insulating capabilities, these emergency blankets also have an amplitude of other uses due to its waterproof and windproof material. Some of the common non-emergency uses for these blankets are but not limited to: water gathering, making a rain shelter, waterproofing, using it as a heat reflector and as cordage. These blankets are pocket-size and lightweight making it convenient to carry around or store in the car.
"No one thinks they'll ever be in an emergency situation, but if it does happen, being prepared with the proper knowledge and accessories could mean the difference between life and death" said founder and outdoor enthusiast, John Stokd. To help one be prepared for any kind of situation, STOÏK'D is bundling their emergency blankets in individual packs of eight so it can easily be shared with family and friends.
For more information, please feel free to visit http://www.stoikd.co/
About STOÏK'D Co.
STOÏK'D Co. is an outdoor lifestyle brand based in Vancouver, BC. Founded in 2016, the brand is focused on improving nature-living by offering sustainable and versatile products. STOÏK'D Co. is dedicated to helping its users achieve the ultimate outdoor lifestyle.
STOÏK’D
Jeff Riley
***@stoikd.co
