Esse Health South County Internal Medicine Welcomes New Physician
Dr. Wedell is board certified in Family Medicine. A St. Louis native, Dr. Wedell attended medical school at St. Louis University School of Medicine and completed his residency at St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis. He has a special interest in Sports Medicine and preventative health.
Dr. Wedell joins board certified physicians Curt Calcaterra, M.D., Kathleen Cizek, M.D., Kathryn Henderson, M.D., Gary Maassen, M.D., Carol R. Martin, M.D., Marc Merbaum, M.D. and Robert Saitz, M.D, along with Nurse Practitioners Stacie Detmer, Lauren Hesterberg and Dietitian Mindy Musselman. Appointments with Dr. Wedell can be made by calling 314.843.7333.
Esse Health is a St. Louis-based, independent physician group that strives to improve the overall well-being of its patients through patient education, lifestyle modification and prevention. Esse Health's adult and pediatric primary care offices have been awarded Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) 2011 Level 3 recognition by the National Committee on Quality Assurance. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Million Hearts Initiative recognized Esse Health as a 2014 Hypertension Control Champion for its success in helping patients control their high blood pressure. With 39 locations throughout the St. Louis and Metro East area, Esse Health's services include asthma, allergy and immunology, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, nutrition, orthopedics, pediatrics, radiology and urology. Esse Health is a recognized leader in using technology in health care and physician accountability for both quality and cost-of-care. For more information on Esse Health, visit www.essehealth.com.
