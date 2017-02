Smart Cities Summit: People & Process Coming to Harrisburg University on April 18th

Contact

Steven Infanti, 717.901.5146

7179015146

***@harrisburgu.edu Steven Infanti, 717.901.51467179015146

End

-- A Smart Cities Summit is coming to Harrisburg University of Science and Technology in Pennsylvania. Planning is underway now for the no-charge April 18th evebt entitled, Smart Cities: The Challenge of People and Process.Across the US and around the world successes have been accomplished in the areas of smart cities, smart enterprises, smarter planet, smart buildings, smart transportation and more. The goal is for summit attendees to gain an understanding of what has been accomplished, where it has been accomplished, and the challenges and considerations for implementing similar successes. There will also be focus on using knowledge to detect problems, make adjustments and learn.Attendees of this summit will leave with actionable plans for implementing lessons learned from sessions focused on applied case studies. Presenters will share specific lessons learned from actual implementation successes and failures. Sessions planned include a focus on organizational design, building teams of people, using smart processes and technologies, aligned with business realities and goals.Sessions will include measures of success. The summit will focus on the change to the community and the story/case study of people and process around how it all happened. For example, the city of Detroit reduced violent crime by implementing a smart city solution. The area of interest is how the different groups and people work together and changed processes to make this happen, not what type of technology they implemented specifically.Speaking proposals are being accepted. More information is found online at http://harrisburgu.edu/ smartcities/ The event is free but an RSVP is required.