 
News By Tag
* Smart Cities
* PA Smart Cities
* Harrisburg University
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Harrisburg
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


Smart Cities Summit: People & Process Coming to Harrisburg University on April 18th

 
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- A Smart Cities Summit is coming to Harrisburg University of Science and Technology in Pennsylvania. Planning is underway now for the no-charge April 18th evebt entitled, Smart Cities: The Challenge of People and Process.

Across the US and around the world successes have been accomplished in the areas of smart cities, smart enterprises, smarter planet, smart buildings, smart transportation and more. The goal is for summit attendees to gain an understanding of what has been accomplished, where it has been accomplished, and the challenges and considerations for implementing similar successes. There will also be focus on using knowledge to detect problems, make adjustments and learn.

Attendees of this summit will leave with actionable plans for implementing lessons learned from sessions focused on applied case studies. Presenters will share specific lessons learned from actual implementation successes and failures. Sessions planned include a focus on organizational design, building teams of people, using smart processes and technologies, aligned with business realities and goals.

Sessions will include measures of success. The summit will focus on the change to the community and the story/case study of people and process around how it all happened.  For example, the city of Detroit reduced violent crime by implementing a smart city solution.  The area of interest is how the different groups and people work together and changed processes to make this happen, not what type of technology they implemented specifically.

Speaking proposals are being accepted.  More information is found online at  http://harrisburgu.edu/smartcities/

The event is free but an RSVP is required.

Contact
Steven Infanti, 717.901.5146
7179015146
***@harrisburgu.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@harrisburgu.edu Email Verified
Tags:Smart Cities, PA Smart Cities, Harrisburg University
Industry:Event
Location:Harrisburg - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share