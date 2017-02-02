 
Management Promotions Announced at The Business Bank of Saint Louis

 
 
Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Business Bank of Saint Louis (BBSTL) announced today that Chris Frein has been promoted to Chief Lending Officer, Doug Look assumes the role of Chief Credit Officer, and Andy Szczuka has been promoted to Commercial Loan Officer.

In his new role as Chief Lending Officer, Frein is responsible for all commercial lending activity and leads a team of nine lenders. Frein, who joined BBSTL in 2008, was previously the Senior Vice President & Division Head, Commercial Real Estate Lending.

Look assumes the newly-created position of Chief Credit Officer.  He will continue to lead the organization's credit approval process and manage all aspects of loan administration.  Look has been with BBSTL since 2012.

As a Commercial Loan Officer, Szczuka will work with current and potential clients to identify their business and personal goals, and guide them through the lending process. Prior to his promotion, Szczuka, who joined BBSTL in 2014, was a Senior Credit Analyst.

"We're excited about the management changes announced today. Chris, Doug and Andy represent some of the best banking talent throughout the St. Louis region. Each possess strong leadership qualities and the experience necessary to help our clients grow their businesses," said Larry Kirby, The Business Bank of Saint Louis President and CEO.

Founded in 2002, The Business Bank of St. Louis operates a full-service banking facility in the heart of the Clayton business district located at 8000 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO, 63105. The mission of the Bank and the primary focus of the team members is to be the leading financial partner for St. Louis' business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals who need customized solutions to guide them toward financial success. For more information, visit http://bbstl.com.

Ann Marie Mayuga
Source:Business Bank of Saint Louis
