Back for its 9th Season, Dranoff 2 Piano and the Adrienne Arsht Center present PIANO SLAM 9 - a Classical/Hip-Hop/Spoken Word mash-up
PIANO SLAM, the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation annual performance of piano music, spoken word, dance and hip hop, is a poetry competition that combines the Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation's award-winning pianists, dancers, renowned poets and spoken word artists, in collaboration with middle and high school students throughout Miami-Dade County.
Prior to the PIANO SLAM 9 performance, The Dranoff partnered with Miami Dade Public Schools to bring live Dranoff classical duo piano artists in concert and creative writing classes connecting Music to its core curriculum – English, Science, Math and Social Studies – for more than 10,000 students at multiple Miami middle and high schools. PIANO SLAM has brought new curriculum to our classrooms through a partnership with the CARTHE project at the University of Miami's Rosensteil School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, involving our students in leading edge research about Biscayne Bay and the waters around us and making them citizen scientists. Afterwards, students were invited to write poetry about music and created a spoken word experience for a countywide competition.
"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is excited about the extension of our now 10-year partnership with the Dranoff Foundation and their performance and education program PIANO SLAM," said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho. "This year, we are taking our partnership and PIANO SLAM program commitments to a higher and more intense level, supporting the District's broad new investment in middle school music programs, teachers, classes and instruments. PIANO SLAM is providing the curriculum and world-class music to enhance the connection of students' art programs to their core subjects. PIANO SLAM is a high-impact and fun academic program that supports a child's love of music to help them learn the most challenging subjects in school while they also learn critical skills such as communication, written expression and creativity, all of which are necessary for success in today's world." ~ Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent, Miami Dade Public Schools.
"PIANO SLAM gives students the opportunity to work alongside world renowned professional artists and the confidence to share the stage with them, an experience that they will hopefully carry with them and use in all aspects of their lives." ~ Teo Castellanos, PIANO SLAM Director
PIANO SLAM kicks off BritWeek 2017 – A Great British Weekend February 16 through 20th, highlighting the creative economy international trade, British yachting and luxury brands, with a four-day lineup of engaging public and private events and joyous celebrations.
"BritWeek is honored to be part of PIANO SLAM, the life changing modern poetry competition and performance highlighting literature, music, science and technology, through their superb partnership with Miami-Dade Public County Schools. BritWeek, with the support of The British Council, brings British dub-poet Roger Robinson to collaborate with the students and then to participate together in a spectacular performance at the Adrienne Arsht Center PianoSlam9."
PIANO SLAM enjoys the warm and enthusiastic support of the Miami HEAT, whose players read favorite poems for students in M-DCPS. PIANO SLAM 9 partners with Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs, the Office of Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County School District, Steinway & Sons Pianos which donates and transports 2 concert grands for live performances in schools from Homestead to Carol City and Doral to North Miami Beach and the CARTHE project at the University of Miami Rosensteil School for providing science curriculum on ocean research.
PIANO SLAM is Free for everyone but tickets are required.
For tickets, visit www.arschtcenter.org or call the Arsht box office (305) 949-6722.
About Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation – 1986-2017
Accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions, the Dranoff is the only international foundation dedicated to discovering, promoting, and honoring top professional piano duos through its competition, commissions, and duo piano concert presentations. It is the only international foundation, accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions, to discover, promote, and award honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts. The Dranoff exposes its home audiences to major international artists from over 30 countries on six continents, thereby creating a cultural bridge to foster universal understanding and respect through music. Since 2004 the Dranoff has expanded the scope of its activities to promote awareness of the transformational power of music through Piano Slam, an annual program that involves a new generation of students in a multi-disciplinary genre-bending evening of classical music, poetry and hip hop.
For more information, visit the Dranoff 2 Piano Website www.Dranoff2Piano.org or www.PianoSlam.org or call (305) 572-9900.
PIANO SLAM 9 is presented by the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, generously sponsored by Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Steinway and Sons, the Miami HEAT, The Children's Trust, Books & Books, The Batchelor Foundation, The Ware Foundation, Shutts & Bowen, The Betsy Hotel, Goldman Sachs, and Withers Worldwide Transportation.
