News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ed Mayuga, AMM Communications, Presented at Jan. 26 Society for Marketing Professional Services
Mayuga's presentation, "Why Does Your Customer Buy from You? The Value Proposition Canvas," discussed how the Value Proposition Canvas, a strategic marketing tool, is a systematic way to look at the solutions a company offers to solve its customers' problems. It is a way to focus marketing efforts to get potential customers to know, like and trust a company and its brand. The presentation will look at sources for social proof that help form customers' opinions of a company's brand through public relations, digital media and social media marketing.
SMPS represents a dynamic network of 6,000+ marketing and business development professionals from architectural, engineering, planning, interior design, construction, and specialty consulting firms located throughout the United States and Canada. The Society and its chapters benefit from the support of 3,700 design and building firms, encompassing 80% of the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms and Top 400 Contractors. The St. Louis Chapter has grown to approximately 100 members, and continues to support the professional development needs of its members by offering educational events, biennial award programs, and regular meetings.
To review Mayuga's presentation, please click on the following link, http://www.slideshare.net/
Founded in 2008, AMM Communications LLC, a strategic marketing, communications and talent acquisition firm based in St. Louis, Missouri, provides public relations, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, executive training, marketing, media relations, reputation management, and search consulting and recruitment. AMM Communications, a WBE-certified company, works with small- and mid-sized businesses, not-for-profits and government entities nationwide. From 2010 - 2016, the agency was voted one of the top 25 St. Louis public relations firms by the readers of Small Business Monthly. For more information, please navigate to http://ammcommunications.com or call 314.485.9499.
Contact
Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse