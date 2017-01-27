 
Ed Mayuga, AMM Communications, Presented at Jan. 26 Society for Marketing Professional Services

 
 
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Ed Mayuga, AMM Communications LLC partner, the St. Louis-based strategic marketing, communications and talent acquisition firm, presented at the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) January 26 program, "Maximizing Your Firms' Story Through Conversations, Presentations and Video" held at Westborough Country Club.

Mayuga's presentation, "Why Does Your Customer Buy from You? The Value Proposition Canvas," discussed how the Value Proposition Canvas, a strategic marketing tool, is a systematic way to look at the solutions a company offers to solve its customers' problems. It is a way to focus marketing efforts to get potential customers to know, like and trust a company and its brand. The presentation will look at sources for social proof that help form customers' opinions of a company's brand through public relations, digital media and social media marketing.

SMPS represents a dynamic network of 6,000+ marketing and business development professionals from architectural, engineering, planning, interior design, construction, and specialty consulting firms located throughout the United States and Canada. The Society and its chapters benefit from the support of 3,700 design and building firms, encompassing 80% of the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms and Top 400 Contractors. The St. Louis Chapter has grown to approximately 100 members, and continues to support the professional development needs of its members by offering educational events, biennial award programs, and regular meetings.

To review Mayuga's presentation, please click on the following link, http://www.slideshare.net/elmayuga/why-does-your-customer....



Founded in 2008, AMM Communications LLC, a strategic marketing, communications and talent acquisition firm based in St. Louis, Missouri, provides public relations, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, executive training, marketing, media relations, reputation management, and search consulting and recruitment. AMM Communications, a WBE-certified company, works with small- and mid-sized businesses, not-for-profits and government entities nationwide.  From 2010 - 2016, the agency was voted one of the top 25 St. Louis public relations firms by the readers of Small Business Monthly. For more information, please navigate to http://ammcommunications.com or call 314.485.9499.

Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
Source:AMM Communications LLC
Email:***@ammcommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Amm Communications, Ann Marie Mayuga, Ed Mayuga
Industry:Business
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Events
