For People Living with Dystonia, February Has Gone to the Dogs
Dogs for Dystonia Virtual Walk Raises Awareness & Research Funds for Little-Known Brain Disorder
Participants in this year's campaign include Janice and Len Nachbar, who trained their five-pound Pomeranian mix to be a service dog for adult daughter Joanna Manusov. Manusov's dystonia is so severe it causes rigid, extreme muscle spasms in virtually every muscle on her petite frame. "A five-and-a-half-
Virginia Bryan of New York adopted a lab mix she named Snoops. Bryan was misdiagnosed for over 20 years before being diagnosed with myoclonus-dystonia, a complex and debilitating movement disorder. "With Snoops, I am whole and calm," she explains. "My dystonia symptoms are not a worry. I know we can handle the day ahead. My social and emotional and physical well-being have improved since Snoops has been by my side." Bryan is a member of the DMRF's Community Leadership Council.
Dystonia is a chronic, often disabling, neurological disorder marked by extreme, involuntary muscle contractions that cause twisting, repetitive body movements and abnormal postures. Common signs include abnormal movements of the head and neck, excessive blinking, a breathy or choking voice, hand cramps, or a twisted foot. In addition to motor symptoms, individuals with dystonia frequently experience chronic pain, depression, and anxiety disorders. Conservative estimates suggest no fewer than 250,000 Americans are affected.
Registration fee for the Dogs for Dystonia Virtual Walk is $15. Instructions to participate can be found at https://www.dystonia-
The Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (DMRF) is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to advance research toward improved treatments and a cure, promote education and awareness, and provide support resources to affected individuals and families. More information is available at http://dystonia-
