From the Red Carpet to the Final Four, BDI Offers Tips for the Perfect Viewing Party
Whether it's the Oscars or March Madness, now is the time think about providing the ultimate TV viewing experience for friends and family.
CHANTILLY, Va. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- This time of year, everyone has different reasons for gathering with friends and family in front of the television. Some love the red carpet glamour of the Oscars, while others watch their NCAA Tournament brackets go up in flames during March Madness.
For those hosting parties, now is the time to begin thinking about how to provide the ultimate viewing experience. There are four things to consider before guests arrive.
"It's all about giving guests the best view, seating them comfortably, and allowing them to feel like they are part of the experience with the right sound and set up," said Dave Adams, Marketing Director of BDI, an industry leader in media furniture.
Here are BDI's home theater set up tips:
Sight:
The average seated height for an adult is 18 inches above the floor, with a relaxed eye level two feet above that, so the center of the screen should be around 42 inches, or 3 ½ feet from the ground. For viewing the TV, a swivel mount is a great option for helping everyone catch the action. Just make sure your media furniture is the right size to accommodate your TV.
Seating:
The distance from the TV should be at least double the diagonal measurement of the television. Hosts with 42-inch TVs should seat their guests comfortably at least seven feet away from the screen. Check out the view from each seat in the room, because unless you have a curved TV, for example, views from the side may be limited.
Sound:
Sound needs will vary, depending on the size of your room. In smaller spaces, a simple soundbar should provide plenty of sound for the whole group. In larger spaces, hosts should consider surround sound, placing speakers throughout the room, and close to higher traffic areas. It is also important to consider a media cabinet that can hide those wires and best accommodate sound systems.
Set Up:
Consider today's television technology. 4K and curved TVs can make guests feel like they're sitting in the first row, or on center court, but also come with plenty of cords and cables. Make sure your media cabinet can accommodate the latest technologies with features like cable management, flow through ventilation, IR-friendly glass and movable shelving.
