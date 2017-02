Realtor Exclusive Event at Belman Homes Model

Belman Homes Tuscany Model

-- Belman Homes will be hosting a realtor exclusive event at their Tuscany model located in the Town of Waukesha, next Tuesday, February 7. Join the Belman team and realtors throughout the area for a fun afternoon. The event is from 3-5 p.m. – come and go as you please! There will be a hot cocoa bar, chocolate tasting, and light appetizers/refreshments.We will have a special guest with us; Nichole Stern from Associated Bank will be there to answer any questions you may have about loans and rates.For those realtors attending, there will be a sales bonus opportunity available! If you would like more information or are interested in joining, please email Abby - abby@belmanhomes.comBelman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at (262) 544-4648 or visit: http://www.belmanhomes.com