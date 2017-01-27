News By Tag
Realtor Exclusive Event at Belman Homes Model
We will have a special guest with us; Nichole Stern from Associated Bank will be there to answer any questions you may have about loans and rates.
For those realtors attending, there will be a sales bonus opportunity available! If you would like more information or are interested in joining, please email Abby - abby@belmanhomes.com
About Belman Homes: Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
Abby Olson
