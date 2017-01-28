 
Chinalytics® 2.0 is launched!

The leading China-hosted web analytics platform just released the highly anticipated new version.
 
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Chinalytics®, the leading China-hosted analytics platform, announced the launch of the highly anticipated new version of their software.

Joseph Cooke, CEO of Chinalytics® states that the new version "provides new powerful features that open up tremendous opportunities to users and brands that want to unlock the mysterious web analytics inside of China and behind the firewall."  It is worth noting, that Chinalytics® has become a must have and industry standard for businesses who are present online in China.

Some of the many new features in Chinalytics® 2.0 are:

·      New redesigned user interface!

·      Search indexing allowing users to index thousands of data points, specific reports and attribution metrics.

·      100% mobile compatibility.

·      Campaign tracking modules, including new segments, sections and parameters that allows users to track sources, channels, devices' brand, links clicked, action taps, downloads, goal conversions and reports.

·      Bot tracker. With the incredibly high instances of bots, crawlers and spiders in China, Chinalytics® has developed bot tracking software to pull out these metrics providing clearer and more accurate data to users

·      PHP7. Enhanced device compatibility and extreme acceleration

·      New page overlay modules, enabling in-page analysis of web assets to highlight optimization opportunities

About Chinalytics®: Chinalytics® is a China-hosted web analytics platform with account services teams based around the world. With 4 years in the market, Chinalytics® has risen to become the market leader in providing enterprise-level, and introductory-level analytics. The industry leading pioneer is currently owning the Chinese analytics space, boasting the most accurate and relevant data. Originally developed by WPIC, it now operates as an independent company. Chinalytics® is the clear market leader in China based analytics, offering unparalleled, in-depth analytics and powerful data that is essential to any companies Chinese go-to-market strategy.

For more information about Web Presence In China, go to http://web-presence-in-china.com/

For more information about Chinalytics, go to http://chinalytics.com/

Media Contact
Olga Gimbal
Marketing Coordinator
6043962540
olga@wpic.co
