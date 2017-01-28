News By Tag
Chinalytics® 2.0 is launched!
The leading China-hosted web analytics platform just released the highly anticipated new version.
Joseph Cooke, CEO of Chinalytics®
Some of the many new features in Chinalytics®
· New redesigned user interface!
· Search indexing allowing users to index thousands of data points, specific reports and attribution metrics.
· 100% mobile compatibility.
· Campaign tracking modules, including new segments, sections and parameters that allows users to track sources, channels, devices' brand, links clicked, action taps, downloads, goal conversions and reports.
· Bot tracker. With the incredibly high instances of bots, crawlers and spiders in China, Chinalytics®
· PHP7. Enhanced device compatibility and extreme acceleration
· New page overlay modules, enabling in-page analysis of web assets to highlight optimization opportunities
About Chinalytics®:
For more information about Web Presence In China, go to http://web-presence-
For more information about Chinalytics, go to http://chinalytics.com/
Media Contact
Olga Gimbal
Marketing Coordinator
6043962540
olga@wpic.co
