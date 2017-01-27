Talented Learning and Docebo to Team-Up For "Insider's Guide to LMS Selection" Webinar

Learning technology experts join forces to deliver practical LMS buying advice for today's business decision makers.

Learning tech experts team-up for "Insider's Guide to LMS Selection" webinar

-- Independent LMS consulting firm, Talented Learning, and leading learning management systems vendor, Docebo, today announced that they will team-up this month to deliver a webinar designed to help learning technology buyers find the fastest path to the ideal LMS for their unique business needs." will be hosted by Talented Learning CEO and Lead Analyst, John Leh, along with Docebo Director of Sales, Corey Marcel. This free online event is scheduled for Thursday, February 16, 2017, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time."With more than 700 diverse vendors in today's LMS marketplace, pinpointing the best solution for you can be an overwhelming process. But we're here to change all that," John Leh explained. "By combining our best advice, we want to empower learning technology buyers. If you're selecting a new LMS this year -- or you're only starting to think about it -- this webinar is for you."Drawing upon recent research, and his extensive experience as an independent LMS consultant, John will join forces with Corey to explain how smart selection strategies can yield stronger results. Specifically, they will discuss:• Key steps in an effective buying process• Factors that matter most in choosing a learning platform• Where to find the most reliable LMS vendor intelligence• How to avoid common LMS selection misstepsIndividuals can learn more and reserve a seat at the visiting the event registration page at:. (All registrants will receive a link to the webinar recording, whether they attend the live session or not.)Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. Our analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. Learn more at:Docebo is a global SaaS enterprise Learning Management System (LMS) used in more than 80 countries and offered in over 30 languages. Established in 2005, Docebo (Latin for "I will teach") offers a learning ecosystem for companies and their employees, partners and customers that is designed to increase performance and learning engagement. Docebo is learner-centric technology, embraced for its ease of use, elegance and ability to blend coaching with social and formal learning. Docebo provides a scalable pricing model and a robust set of integrations and APIs, paired with reliable support available 24/7.