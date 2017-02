YibLab Receives Future 50 Award For Fast Growth

More than 200 executives joined SmartCEO in celebrating 50 of New Jersey's fastest-growing companies

Jasmeet Sawhney & Navdeep Kohli Accepting the Award

-- New Jersey SmartCEO and Headline Sponsors Norris McLaughlin & Marcus, P.A. and Wilkin & Guttenplan, P.C. honored the 2017 Future 50 award winners at a Hawaii-themed awards celebration, which took place on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at The Palace at Somerset Park. Fifty New Jersey companies were recognized for their fast growth, determined by a three-year average of employee and revenue numbers. The 2017 Future 50 winners collectively generate more than $2.15 billion in annual revenue and employ 14,419 individuals in New Jersey."We are honored to be among some of the most innovative and fastest growing companies in NJ. These recognitions are a testimony to our constant drive to excel, and provide high impact marketing and sales enablement solutions to our clients. I am grateful to our employees for their dedication, and clients for their continued support." said Jasmeet Sawhney, CEO of YibLab."It's our focus on product and technology innovation that has spurred our growth in the last couple of years, and our clients see this as the main differentiator from competitors."said Navdeep Kohli, SVP, Product & Technology at YibLab.See below for a complete list of winners. For more information on the Future 50 winners, read their inspiring stories at www.smartceo.com/new-jersey-future-50."Ask any CEO and they'll tell you that leading a fast-growing company is one of the most exhilarating and challenging endeavors an entrepreneur can experience. From growing a startup to scaling an established organization, this year's Future 50 winners have executed their growth strategies year after year. More impressively, they have created job opportunities and fueled economic prosperity in our region," says Jaime Nespor-Zawmon, President of SmartCEO. "These passionate and driven entrepreneurs embody the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities and making our region a better place to work and live."More than 200 local business executives and guests attended this year's black-tie-optional awards gala at The Palace at Somerset Park to celebrate the winners and their achievements. The Hawaii-themed event kicked off with a cocktail reception and high-energy networking, followed by a video-packed awards ceremony and seated dinner. The evening and celebration culminated with dessert and additional networking.Ad Magic Inc.Allied Dental PracticesApTaskArtech Information Systems LLCAxtria Inc.BridgeThe Credit ProsCW Consulting Services, Inc.DotcomWeaversThe DSM GroupDyla LLCEncore Dental Partners LLCGeneral Devices LLCGlobal IDs, Inc.Hollister Construction ServicesIntelligent AuditJAG Physical TherapyKopp ConsultingLorven Technologies, Inc.Luxury Divas CorporationM & E Engineers, Inc.Marilyn Schlossbach GroupMariner Wealth AdvisorsMFS Consulting Engineers & SurveyorsThe Montoro Architectural Group, PCMP Consulting Services, LLCPamTen, Inc.Patriot Sawcutting, Inc.Polymer DynamixPreferred Freezer ServicesRangam Consultants Inc.RCF USA Inc.re:thinkREDCOM Design & Construction LLCRothamel Bratton AttorneysSan Antonio Broker Services, Inc.Seahorse Express Inc.Seven Seven SoftwaresShah & Associates, PCSocialfix MediaSullivan EngineeringSupremia International, Inc.Technomax, LLCToday's BusinessTTI Environmental, Inc.V12 GroupWayside Technology Group, Inc.WhitmanWorkWaveYibLab, Inc.YibLab provides integrated sales and marketing solutions to some of the top B2C and B2B brands. We combine data, technology and storytelling to help clients make the most effective use of their sales and marketing budgets. Our proprietary technology and offshore delivery model offers cost-effective solutions that help our clients scale quickly.For more information, visit us at http://yiblab.com The Future 50 Awards program is the largest and most anticipated SmartCEO awards program of the year. This program recognizes 50 of the region's fastest growing, mid-sized companies. These companies represent the future of the region's economy and embody the entrepreneurial spirit critical for leadership and success. The winners, chosen based on a three-year average of employee and revenue growth, are listed alphabetically, not ranked. Winners are profiled in SmartCEO magazine and celebrated at a black-tie optional awards gala.SmartCEO's mission is to educate and inspire the business community through its award winning magazine, connections at C-level events and access to valuable online resources. SmartCEO's integrated media platforms reach decision makers in the Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Long Island, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, metropolitan areas.For more information about the 2017 Future 50 Awards Event or the 2018 Future 50 Awards nomination process, email Lauren Cittadino at lauren@smartceo.com.