YibLab Receives Future 50 Award For Fast Growth
More than 200 executives joined SmartCEO in celebrating 50 of New Jersey's fastest-growing companies
"We are honored to be among some of the most innovative and fastest growing companies in NJ. These recognitions are a testimony to our constant drive to excel, and provide high impact marketing and sales enablement solutions to our clients. I am grateful to our employees for their dedication, and clients for their continued support." said Jasmeet Sawhney, CEO of YibLab.
"It's our focus on product and technology innovation that has spurred our growth in the last couple of years, and our clients see this as the main differentiator from competitors."
See below for a complete list of winners. For more information on the Future 50 winners, read their inspiring stories at www.smartceo.com/
"Ask any CEO and they'll tell you that leading a fast-growing company is one of the most exhilarating and challenging endeavors an entrepreneur can experience. From growing a startup to scaling an established organization, this year's Future 50 winners have executed their growth strategies year after year. More impressively, they have created job opportunities and fueled economic prosperity in our region," says Jaime Nespor-Zawmon, President of SmartCEO. "These passionate and driven entrepreneurs embody the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities and making our region a better place to work and live."
More than 200 local business executives and guests attended this year's black-tie-optional awards gala at The Palace at Somerset Park to celebrate the winners and their achievements. The Hawaii-themed event kicked off with a cocktail reception and high-energy networking, followed by a video-packed awards ceremony and seated dinner. The evening and celebration culminated with dessert and additional networking.
2017 Future 50 Winners
Ad Magic Inc.
Allied Dental Practices
ApTask
Artech Information Systems LLC
Axtria Inc.
Bridge
The Credit Pros
CW Consulting Services, Inc.
DotcomWeavers
The DSM Group
Dyla LLC
Encore Dental Partners LLC
General Devices LLC
Global IDs, Inc.
Hollister Construction Services
Intelligent Audit
JAG Physical Therapy
Kopp Consulting
Lorven Technologies, Inc.
Luxury Divas Corporation
M & E Engineers, Inc.
Marilyn Schlossbach Group
Mariner Wealth Advisors
MFS Consulting Engineers & Surveyors
The Montoro Architectural Group, PC
MP Consulting Services, LLC
PamTen, Inc.
Patriot Sawcutting, Inc.
Polymer Dynamix
Preferred Freezer Services
Rangam Consultants Inc.
RCF USA Inc.
re:think
REDCOM Design & Construction LLC
Rothamel Bratton Attorneys
San Antonio Broker Services, Inc.
Seahorse Express Inc.
Seven Seven Softwares
Shah & Associates, PC
Socialfix Media
Sullivan Engineering
Supremia International, Inc.
Technomax, LLC
Today's Business
TTI Environmental, Inc.
V12 Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
Whitman
WorkWave
YibLab, Inc.
About YibLab, Inc.
YibLab provides integrated sales and marketing solutions to some of the top B2C and B2B brands. We combine data, technology and storytelling to help clients make the most effective use of their sales and marketing budgets. Our proprietary technology and offshore delivery model offers cost-effective solutions that help our clients scale quickly.
For more information, visit us at http://yiblab.com.
About the Future 50 Awards
The Future 50 Awards program is the largest and most anticipated SmartCEO awards program of the year. This program recognizes 50 of the region's fastest growing, mid-sized companies. These companies represent the future of the region's economy and embody the entrepreneurial spirit critical for leadership and success. The winners, chosen based on a three-year average of employee and revenue growth, are listed alphabetically, not ranked. Winners are profiled in SmartCEO magazine and celebrated at a black-tie optional awards gala.
About SmartCEO
SmartCEO's mission is to educate and inspire the business community through its award winning magazine, connections at C-level events and access to valuable online resources. SmartCEO's integrated media platforms reach decision makers in the Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Long Island, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, metropolitan areas.
For more information about the 2017 Future 50 Awards Event or the 2018 Future 50 Awards nomination process, email Lauren Cittadino at lauren@smartceo.com.
Contact
April Chen
Director, Marketing & Biz Dev - YibLab, Inc.
***@yiblab.com
