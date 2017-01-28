Malloy Hyundai Recieves DealerRater 2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award

End

-- Malloy Hyundai has been awarded the 2017 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, an award the recognizes automotive dealerships that deliver an outstanding customer experience as rate by online consumer reviews. This award was initiated back in 2015 to recognize the top car dealerships in the United States and Canada.In order to be eligible for this award, there is a set criteria that dealerships must meet. Once they meet this criteria, they are pitted up against the competition to determine if they are truly worthy of receiving the 2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award. The staff at Malloy Hyundai is always eager and ready to help our customers through every step of the car buying process. Years of building a great reputation and a solid customer relations process has led to this moment and Malloy Hyundai is proud to have received this honor."We are so proud to be recognized by Dealerrater for consumer satisfaction,"says Geoff Malloy, CEO of the Malloy Auto Group. "It is part of our core values to provide the best possible experience throughout the buying process, and we are glad that our customers agree. We hope to continue satisfying our customers in the coming years."To be eligible, the dealership must have a minimum of 25 reviews on DealerRater for the 2016 calendar year, an average minimum star rating of 4.0 on DealerRater (calculated quarterly) with 5.0 as the highest possible rating, at least one total review on DealerRater per quarter during the entire 2016 calendar year, and the dealership cannot have been blacklisted within the 2016 calendar year. If a dealership can meet all these prerequisites, it will then be entered to win the DealerRater award for Consumer Satisfaction. Malloy Hyundai's hope was that their phenomenal customer service and personal relationship with their customers would propel them into that elite category of dealerships. Not only did Malloy Hyundai qualify for this award, but they also won this prestigious prize."We'd like to congratulate Malloy Hyundai and all of our Consumer Satisfaction Award winners. DealerRater's extensive review database allows shoppers to identify dealerships that are providing excellent customer experiences, and it's clear that Malloy Hyundai is hitting the mark in the U.S." - DealerRater CEO Gary TuckerBy earning the 2017 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, it cements Malloy Hyundai's reputation of being a dealership you can trust and enjoy doing business with. This award is granted to the top 10% U.S. franchise dealers; the top U.S. used car dealerships, and the top Canadian car dealerships;all of which are based on their DealerRater PowerScore. The dealership's PowerScore is calculated utilizing a Bayesian algorithm that analyzes the dealership's average DealerRater star rating in addition to the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the calendar year of 2016. Malloy Hyundai solicited nearly 250 total reviews on DealerRater with an average score of 4.8. Due to great customer service, Malloy Hyundai's PowerScore is high enough to win this award.About Malloy Auto Group:Located in Virginia, Malloy Auto Group has been family owned and operated in Virginia since 1992. Bringing the Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland area a wide selection of Toyotas, Scions, Fords, and Hyundai models for over 20 years, Malloy is dedicated to bringing customers the very best in used and new car sales and service.