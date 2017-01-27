News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Tucson, AZ
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Dr. Kleese's principal business activity is branch office supervisor, where he functions as a financial advisor and registered representative supervisor.He also operates a genealogical supply and research service located in Tucson, AZ, specializing in American, Mexican, German and British Isles research. He is a member of the National Genealogical Society, the Arizona State Genealogical Society, Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucson, the National Association of Securities Dealers, and several academic societies related to herpetology and paleoherpetology. He is Past President and Past Educational Chairman of the Arizona State Genealogical Society, he was also Past Chairman of the Legislative Committee for the Arizona Genealogical Advisory board.
His early background is in business insurance and estate planning. He is a graduate of early Prudential Insurance Co. schools of business insurance via which he received a C.L.U. certification. At age 30, he entered the field of research science; he received a B.S. degree in Wildlife Biology, and both an M.S. and a Ph.D. degree in Animal Physiology from the University of Arizona. He became a genealogist and family historian as a hobbyist in 1963, and then in 1988 established a professional research firm after taking early (medical) retirement from the University of Arizona. In 1999 he opened a financial services office which is his major activity of the present day. He has taught beginning genealogy, intermediate genealogy research, and advanced courses for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and for community service organizations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Arizona for 48 years; he presently serves as Instructor for the University of Arizona, Pima Community College of Tucson, Tucson Prescott College, and the Green Valley Recreation Center.
He has authored or co-authored 78 journal and book publications in the fields of wildlife, herpetology, animal physiology and family history. Because of his varied scientific and business backgrounds, he has learned to read and translate English, French, German, Italian, Latin, Portuguese, Romanian, and Spanish in research and publication. He has published four "how-to-do-it"
AFEA is thrilled to have Bill join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
